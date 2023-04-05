Happy Birthday Rupali Ganguly: Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani and more pen heartfelt wishes for Anupamaa actress

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has proved her acting mettle in several shows and won the audience’s hearts with her performance. Over the years, Rupali has been a part of several hit series and currently, she is a part of Rajan Shahi’s hit show Anupamaa. Anupamaa is among the top-rated Television shows airing on Television screens and has a massive number of viewers. Anupamaa consecutively ranks top in the TRP chart due to its engaging storyline and amazing twists and turns.

For the uninformed, Rupali Ganguly celebrates her 46th birthday today, 5 April. Born on 5 April 1977, Rupali is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The Anupamaa actress has come a long way and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. On her birthday, the actress is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends, family, fans, and colleagues.

Let's take a look at celebs' wishes for Rupali Ganguly:

Gaurav Khanna:

Anupamaa’s Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna wished Rupali Ganguly on her birthday. Taking to his Instagram story, Gaurav wrote, “Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. May u have a wonderful year ahead and may all ur wishes come true Rupaliji. God bless.”

Aneri Vajani:

Anupamaa’s Mukku aka Aneri Vajani also penned a heartfelt wish for Rupali Ganguly and shared several candid snaps and videos with her. Taking to her social media handle, Aneri wrote, “Happiest birthday My RGM I love you with all my heart!!!!!! May you have the best day and the best year ever, you deserve the world and more !”

Vijay Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly took to his social media handle and shared several photos with her. Sharing these snaps, Vijay wrote, “To the pillar of the family, the person I always fall back on, my support system. Happy Birthday! @rupaliganguly (I wrote good stuff see) But love you more then u know!! Keep shining and inspiring billions!”

Vijay also shared a picture with Rupali on his story and wrote, "Happy Birthday behen."

Rupali Ganguly’s professional life:

Rupali Ganguly made her debut in Television by starring in a show named Sukanya in 2000. The actress then did several other popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many others. However, Rupali gained immense fame and stardom after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was a part of the hit sitcom from 2004 to 2006 and gained unparallel success. For the uninitiated, Rupali has also been a part of Television’s popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss 1 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Apart from this, she also did Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar along with Anupamaa co-stars.

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma and the couple has a son named Rudransh.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Rupali Ganguly a very Happy Birthday!

