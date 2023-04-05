Happy Birthday Rupali Ganguly: Reminiscing Anupamaa actor's 20 years in the industry

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name because of her top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of several shows and has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. Not only her acting prowess but her real down-to-earth behavior toward everyone is also appreciated by her fans. The actress has come a long way from where she started. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the actress’ journey in the industry.

Rupali Ganguly as a child actor

Rupali Ganguly stepped into the acting world at the age of seven with her father’s film Saaheb. Her father Anil Ganguly was a renowned director. Following this, the actress was seen making appearances in other films as well.

TV debut with Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi

Rupali Ganguly got her big break with TV when she was seen in the 2000 show Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. The actress had revealed on social media that she had auditioned for 9 roles before she could convince the director to cast her. The show starred Vishal Singh and Rupai Ganguly as the lead pair.

Monisha Singh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

After Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, the actress was seen in Sanjivani essaying the role of Dr. Simran Chopra. But she got praised for acting for becoming Monisha in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Most people still remember Rupali as Monisha.

Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi

This Sony TV show had Rupali Ganguly in the lead along with Shweta Tiwari, Vivek Mushran, and Vishal Singh. Ganguly essayed the role of Pinky Ahuja, Shweta Tiwari’s younger sister. Post this, Rupali Ganguly starred in another drama Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

Reality shows

From Bigg Boss 1 to Zara Nachke Dikha and Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Rupali Ganguly has participated in almost all popular reality shows too.

Anupamaa

After a long hiatus that Rupali Ganguly used to focus on her family, the actress made a comeback to television with Anupamaa. The widely popular show talks about the struggles of a mid-aged woman to create an identity of her own under the influence of her male-chauvinist husband.

