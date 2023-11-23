Happy Birthday Sajid Khan: Times when Bigg Boss 16 contestant met his mandali members after show

Sajid Khan is a renowned name and face in the Bollywood as well as the Television industry. He wears many hats as a director, reality show judge, comedian, and actor. The talented star is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Last year, he made headlines as he participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

On his birthday, we take a look at the times Sajid Khan met his mandli members after Bigg Boss 16 was over.

Mandali members’ most recent reunion

In October this year, Farah Khan invited the mandali gang for dinner at her place. All the 5 members except Abdu Rozik were present. The filmmaker uploaded a photo of Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia at the dinner table.

She wrote in the caption, “Mandli Reunion!! Its been a year n still best of friends! N im Lovinggggg the inside stories even till now♥️ #biigboss16 #mandli .. @aslisajidkhan @m___c___stan @shivthakare9 @nimritahluwalia @sumbul_touqeer @abdu_rozik u were so missed ♥️ there will never b a bunch like this.”

Check out the post here:

Farah Khan’s post Bigg Boss party

In February this year, Farah Khan hosted a party for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and fans were delighted to see their favorite mandali members grooving together. Other than them, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and a few others also marked their attendance.

Check out the mandali gang here:

Shiv Thakare's dinner for Sajid Khan and others

This year, Shiv Thakare ventured into business with his restaurant in Mumbai. On the occasion, mandali members, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik dropped by for dinner to show their support.

Sajid Khan uploaded a photo of the gang on social media and wrote, "#haqsemandali thanks @shivthakare9 for a lovely dinner @abdu_rozik @sumbul_touqeer we missed you @m___c___stan @nimritahluwalia ab bhi aap logon ko lagta hai ke #mandli khatam?"

Check out the gang here:

Other than these times, there have been a few occasions, when the gang could not reunite, but Sajid Khan met Abdu Rozik or Shiv Thakare individually.

It is impossible to talk about Bigg Boss 16 without mentioning the mandali. The group was one of the highlights of the season. The team was formed by Sajid Khan and later joined by six members: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. The mandali members also mentioned that they are like a family and enjoyed immense support and love from the viewers too.

