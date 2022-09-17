Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani: 5 PICS of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress that show her love for chic style

Popular actress Sanaya Irani has turned a year wiser today on September 17 as she celebrates her birthday. The actress needs no introduction as she is amongst the well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. The diva rose to stardom after her stint in the popular daily soap 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. From Miley Jab Hum Tum's innocent Gujan to Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? bubbly Khushi, you will notice that Sanaya has not just portrayed the character onscreen, but actually lived it. Sanaya began her acting career back in 2009, and since then, there has been no stopping her. The diva has been riding high on success and not only TV, but the actress has made her way into the digital platform also. But along with this, her amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. One can easily nail a blingy glamorous outfit but slaying in chic and casual attires like a queen is something Sanaya can do effortlessly.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at times when she nailed chic outfits like a queen:

Sanaya perfectly knows how to make a fashionable appearance by keeping it all chic. Here, the diva donned a leafy printed blue outfit and looks amazing as she strikes a pose in it.

Sanaya steals the limelight here as she flaunts her pretty white printed outfit and her heart-melting smile is surely a pretty sight to behold.

Isn't this the prettiest picture? Here, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actress glows and looks cute in a gorgeous lavender dress.

Nailing her chic look yet again, Sanaya can easily swoon many hearts just by her lovely face and cheerful presence.

Sanaya rocked a printed pink co-ord set and looks extremely beautiful as she strikes a pose in it.