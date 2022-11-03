Happy Birthday Saumya Tandon: Former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress' PICS with husband Saurabh Devendra Singh

Saumya Tandon, a prominent name in the entertainment world, celebrates her 38th birthday on October 3. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent. The actress rose to fame after her stint on the hit sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, where she essayed the role of Anita Mishra aka Anita Bhabhi. Saumya was a part of the show for 5 long years and gained immense recognition and fame. Prior to this, Saumya was a model, walked the ramp for several fashion shows and hosted shows and events. Apart from this, the audience also remembers her as Roop from Jab We Met. The actress played Kareena Kapoor's sister in the film and won many hearts with her performance. Saumya Tandon's personal life:

Though Saumya has been in the spotlight for her professional life, she has always kept her personal life under wraps. For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Saurabh Devendra Singh, in 2016. Before marrying, the duo dated for 10 years. Saurabh and Saumya became parents to a baby boy in 2019. They later named their little munchkin as Miran Tandon Singh. Her Instagram feed has beautiful videos of her with son Miran, and she often shares a glimpse of their time. Her social media is flooded with her glamourous photos, and fans barely get a glimpse of her pictures with her husband. On Saumya Tandon's birthday, let's look at her special PICS with her husband:

Saumya's heartfelt wish for Saurabh:

Saurabh Devendra Singh celebrates his birthday on August 16 and on this special day, Saumya penned a heartfelt note for her dearest husband. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, "Whether the ride is easy or rough, whether the journey is good or bad, whether the quest is successful or unsuccessful, it only makes sense with you. Happy Bday @saurabhdevendrasingh you are my anchor who can rock my boat Toi. Thanks for giving me the most precious gift, him, he makes me experience heaven on earth. #life #happybirthday."

Saumya states why she doesn't share pictures with Saurabh:

Saumya had dropped this beautiful picture with Saurabh a while ago, and sharing this photo, she had written, "I usually don’t share very personal pictures, another reason is that my husband hates clicking pictures. Since lot of people asked me why I don’t share picture with my husband. Here is one of the rare times he agreed to click a picture on an occasion."

Saumya and Saurabh with Miran

A glimpse of when the couple welcomed their munchkin into this world. Sharing this precious moment, Saumya wrote, "Our bundle of joy!" Saumya Tandon's hosting career: Along with acting, Saumya had a flourishing career as an anchor as well and hosted several reality shows. In 2011, Saumya co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Post this, she hosted 3 seasons of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Saumya also bagged the Best Anchor Award for her entertaining hosting skills. The actress then hosted other reality shows such as Bournvita Quiz Contest, Mallika-E-Kitchen, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, and Entertainment Ki Raat. Saumya was also a part of Kapil Sharma's popular show Comedy Nights with Kapil and made an appearance in a few episodes. Pinkvilla Team wishes the talented diva Saumya Tandon a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Deepesh Bhan’s co-star Saumya Tandon raises a fund for late actor’s family; Says 'He always spoke about his..'