Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Debuting in Fauji to conquering hearts worldwide; Looking back at his TV stint
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today, November 2, and on this occasion, we bring you a list of his TV shows.
Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, or as we call him 'King Khan', celebrates his 57th birthday today, November 2. Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The star is no less than an emotion for many. His stardom, charm, and of course his acting prowess are just unmatchable and loved by the audience. The star has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen G a run for their money! Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has not only delivered impeccable performances but also managed to carve an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. His hard work, dedication, and journey have become an inspiration to many.
Shah Rukh lives for conquering the hearts of the fans, and there is no denial to the statement as the star has proved it several times. While we agree Bollywood turned out to be a lucky charm for the superstar, we cannot overlook his initial years of acting career where he got applauded for his unique roles in Television shows. Shah Rukh Khan has a deep-rooted connection with the television industry, and he often acknowledges his struggling days and gives motivation to aspiring actors. SRK made his debut in the entertainment world with the Television show 'Fauji', and it truly turned out to be a game-changer for him. Apart from Fauji, SRK has done several TV shows which are worth applauding.
As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday today, we list down the superstar's TV shows:
Fauji:
Shah Rukh Khan's debut TV show 'Fauji' aired in 1989 on DD National. In the show, he played the role of an Army cadet named Abhimanyu Rai. His dialogue "I say champs" became a household favorite and still remains iconic. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the show also starred Rakesh Sharma and Vikram Chopra as main leads.
Dil Dariya:
Dil Dariya made by the late Lekh Tandon brought SRK a fair amount of fame. This show was supposedly going to be SRK's TV debut in 1988. However, due to some production delays, he debuted with Fauji. The show was directed by Lekh Tandon.
Doosra Keval:
In 1989, SRK featured in another daily soap titled Doosra Keval. In this show, he essayed Keval Dholariya, a village boy who is killed by his close friend for not doing illegal work for him. The plot revolved around a village boy who goes to town and never returns and is later found murdered.
Circus:
Circus was a hit show that aired in 1989 and also featured Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Makrand Deshpande. The show follows the lives of circus artists as they go about their daily routines surviving the twists and turns life throws at them. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Shekharan, a Malayali manager who takes care of the circus by keeping his dreams on hold. He develops a close bond with the people in the circus, which later transforms his feelings for the same.
Idiot:
SRK was also a part of the mini-series titled Idiot back in 1991. He played the role of Pawan for four episodes.
Wagle Ki Duniya
Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Wagle ki Duniya for 11 episodes. The show was appreciated for its cult classic comedy and was based on the characters created by the prominent cartoonist late RK Laxman. It revolved around the trials and tribulations of the Indian middle-class man.
Pinkvilla Team wishes the superstar Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Lookalike Raju Rahikwar to celebrate with tourists at Filmcity; Shares plan