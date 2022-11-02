Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Debuting in Fauji to conquering hearts worldwide; Looking back at his TV stint

Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, or as we call him 'King Khan', celebrates his 57th birthday today, November 2. Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The star is no less than an emotion for many. His stardom, charm, and of course his acting prowess are just unmatchable and loved by the audience. The star has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen G a run for their money! Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has not only delivered impeccable performances but also managed to carve an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. His hard work, dedication, and journey have become an inspiration to many.

Shah Rukh lives for conquering the hearts of the fans, and there is no denial to the statement as the star has proved it several times. While we agree Bollywood turned out to be a lucky charm for the superstar, we cannot overlook his initial years of acting career where he got applauded for his unique roles in Television shows. Shah Rukh Khan has a deep-rooted connection with the television industry, and he often acknowledges his struggling days and gives motivation to aspiring actors. SRK made his debut in the entertainment world with the Television show 'Fauji', and it truly turned out to be a game-changer for him. Apart from Fauji, SRK has done several TV shows which are worth applauding.