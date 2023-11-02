Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ridhi Dogra and Disha Parmar shower love on Jawan actor

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, turned 58 today, and fans across the world celebrated the occasion with immense enthusiasm. Social media platforms are bombarded with birthday wishes for the actor, and not just fans but also several television industry celebrities joined in to express their love and admiration for the iconic star. Disha Parmar, Ridhi Dogra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar are among the few to extend heartfelt wishes.

Ridhi Dogra wishes her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, received many affectionate greetings from television personalities, making his birthday even more special. Leading the pack was his Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra. The actress recently garnered significant attention for her role in Atlee's film, in which she portrayed the character of Kaveri Amma. Her remarkable performance in the movie earned her immense praise.

The actress has time and again expressed her love for King Khan, and on his birthday, she uploaded a picture with him. The caption accompanying the picture reads, "Happiest and healthiest birthday to the best of the best! @iamsrk"

Check out Ridhi Dogra's wish for Shah Rukh Khan here:

Disha Parmar shared a heartwarming compilation of fan edits featuring the King Khan, captioning it, "The mandatory SRK birthday love." Her post added a touch of fandom to the birthday celebrations.

Check out Disha Parmar's post here:

Arjit Taneja, another television actor, uploaded a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it with, "Happy Birthday King," while playfully using the title track from Kal Ho Naa Ho as the background.

Check out Arjit Taneja's wish here:

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a passionate Shah Rukh Khan fan, went the extra mile in expressing his adoration for the superstar. Dheeraj uploaded a unique photo that merged half of his face with half of Shah Rukh Khan's, symbolizing the deep connection he feels with the legendary actor. In his emotional message, he wrote, "Teri tarah dikhna chahta hoon , teri tarah banna chahta hoon, ek din tujhse milkar yeh kehna chahta hoon , ki Jis aasmaan ka tu Suraj hai , uss aasmaan ka mein bhi Chaand banna chahta hoon ! I love you @iamsrk," showcasing the profound impact Shah Rukh Khan has had on his life.

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar's post here:

Kishwer Merchantt also reposted a video of Jawaan and wished the actor. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @iamsrk"

On his 58th birthday, the wishes from the television industry and supporters from across the world serve as a reminder of the profound impact of King Khan's illustrious career and the love he continues to inspire in the hearts of many. He continues to reign as one of Bollywood's most beloved and influential figures!

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Masterchef India 8 EXCLUSIVE: Special guest Marco Pierre White says, 'I leave India feeling guilty'