Happy Birthday Shaheer Sheikh: Revisiting Mahabharat's Arjun's top shows as he turns 39

Popular actor Shaheer Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday today. This charming actor was born on 26th March 1984 in a Muslim family in Jammu and Kashmir. Shaheer stepped into showbiz in the year 2009 with Disney Channel's Kya Mast Hai Life where he played the role of Veer Mehra.

The actor has a specialty of craving his mark in every show he has been a part of and his loyal followers have never failed to give their love and support to him. Shaheer has maintained an active social media presence and keeps updating his fans regarding his whereabouts.

Shaheer has been part of the industry for a long time now and has always given his best in every character he has played onscreen, which increased his fan following. On the occasion of of his 39th birthday, let's have a look into some of his best on-screen characters.

Kya Mast Hai Life

Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut with Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009 where he played the character of Veer Mehra, a teenager who is interested in music. Actors Sana Amin Sheikh and Shweta Tripathi were also part of the show. Kya Mast Hai Life became very popular among the masses and it ran from 2009-2010.

Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal

Navya proved to be the second success in Sheikh's career, where he portrayed the role of Anant Bajpai opposite Soumya Seth. The story revolved around two lovers who met in college and fell in love. The lovers met secretly as both of them belonged to conservative traditional families.

Mahabharat

The actor had gone through several tough pieces of training like horse riding and weapons training for months for the role of Arjun in Swastik Productions' Mahabharat on Star Plus. Shaheer's months of training paid off when his character got a lot of positive responses from the fans.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

In 2016, the actor's success and popularity reached the next level when he portrayed the character of Devrath Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The story revolved around a doting son and brother who loves his family very much. His destiny changes after he meets Dr Sonkashi Bose (Erica Fernandes). The storyline and on-screen chemistry between Shaheer and Erica was loved by the audience. The show had 3 seasons and the journey ended in 2021.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

This show was a spin-off of the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this, Sheikh played Abir Rajvansh opposite Rhea Sharma who portrayed the role of Mishti, the estranged daughter of the Singhania family who was adopted by the Maheshwari family. The story revolves around these two individuals and their journey toward love. The audience loved the chemistry between the lead characters.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Currently, Shaheer is seen in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab and is playing the character of Krishna Choudhary.Apart from these shows, Shaheer has also been part of the Indonesian television industry.

His personal life

Shaheer Sheikh is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor who is a creative producer by profession. They tied the knot in 2020 after dating each other for two years and the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Anaya in 2021.

