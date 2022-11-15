Happy Birthday Shalin Bhanot: 5 Times Bigg Boss 16 contestant flaunted his chiseled abs

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot celebrates his 39th birthday today, November 15. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Owing to his acting prowess, and charming persona, Shalin gained a massive fan following over the years. Presently, Shalin is a part of the most talked about reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Prior to participating in this controversial reality show, Shalin was away from the limelight but was still connected to his ardent fans.

Shalin Bhanot maintained an active presence on his social media handle and constantly dropped pictures for his fans. In real life, Shalin is a fitness freak who loves to hit the gym regularly and follows a rigorous routine. Due to his dedication and love for working out, Shalin has a fit personality and chiseled abs that can easily swoon many hearts. The actor needs no special occasion to flaunt his chiseled body and often shares a glimpse of it with his fans. In Bigg Boss 16 house also, Shalin is often spotted following his workout routine, and the viewers often get a glimpse of it.