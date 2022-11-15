Happy Birthday Shalin Bhanot: 5 Times Bigg Boss 16 contestant flaunted his chiseled abs
Shalin Bhanot is presently a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. On his birthday, let's look at times when the actor flaunted his fit persona and swooned hearts with it.
Popular actor Shalin Bhanot celebrates his 39th birthday today, November 15. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Owing to his acting prowess, and charming persona, Shalin gained a massive fan following over the years. Presently, Shalin is a part of the most talked about reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Prior to participating in this controversial reality show, Shalin was away from the limelight but was still connected to his ardent fans.
Shalin Bhanot maintained an active presence on his social media handle and constantly dropped pictures for his fans. In real life, Shalin is a fitness freak who loves to hit the gym regularly and follows a rigorous routine. Due to his dedication and love for working out, Shalin has a fit personality and chiseled abs that can easily swoon many hearts. The actor needs no special occasion to flaunt his chiseled body and often shares a glimpse of it with his fans. In Bigg Boss 16 house also, Shalin is often spotted following his workout routine, and the viewers often get a glimpse of it.
On Shalin Bhanot's birthday, let's look at 5 times when he flaunted his chiseled abs:
Rigorous Workout session
Slaying and Dancing
Heart-melting look
Flaunting his fit physique
Jaw-dropping look
About Shalin Bhanot:
Shalin Bhanot played the role of Karan in the hit daily Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar but rose to fame after he essayed Agni in another popular show Kulvaddhu. Apart from this, he also starred in several popular television shows such as Naaginn, Do Hanson Ka Jodha, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. Along with this, Shalin has also been a part of several movies such as Pyare Mohan, Devdoot, and more. The actor was applauded for his acting prowess and gained massive fan followers owing to his talent. Speaking about his personal life, Shalin Bhanot was previously married to actress Dalljiet Kaur, and the couple has a son named Jaydon. The couple parted ways in 2015.
Pinkvilla Team wishes Shalin Bhanot a very Happy Birthday!