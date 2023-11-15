Happy Birthday Shalin Bhanot: Love triangle to depression revelation; check his Bigg Boss 16 journey

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of depression

Shalin Bhanot made his presence felt in Bigg Boss 16. From his antics to his aggression and love, everything that Shalin did on the show was quite talked about. The actor got immense appreciation for his stint in the show, so much so that, he was one of the few contestants to bag a new show while he was still inside the house.

Ektaa Kapoor had roped him in for his new show Bekaboo. As Shalin celebrates his birthday today, Pinkvilla brings a flashback of his journey and some important moments from the same that made him quite likable.

Don't be hard on her: Shalin Bhanot to Salman Khan

Shalin Bhanot played the game with his heart and also with his mind. However, he got a little carried away in his bond with Tina Datta. On one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan called out Tina Datta for her confusing behavior towards Shalin.

While Salman took Shalin's side, the Bekaboo actor felt bad as his close friend Tina Datta was getting reprimanded. He said, 'Don't be hard on her' to Salman Khan which landed him in trouble as he had to face Khan's wrath. However, later, this became a fun joke and people would refer to the same incident funnily.

Take a look at the same clip from Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot: The Mamma's Boy

Throughout the season, Shalin came across as either aggressive or romantic, however, the viewers witnessed a new side to the actor when his mother appeared on the show. Shalin admitted that it was the best day of the season and made the fans go aww. From dancing with his mother to merely looking at her admirably, Shalin did come across as an ideal son.

Take a look at the glimpse from Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot opening up about depression

They say men don't cry but Shalin broke this stereotype and came out with all his emotions, even if it meant people not believing him. The actor faced a rough patch when he lost all his friends and was seen being quite lonely in the house. He had major beef with Tina Datta and MC Stan and thus couldn't be with others from the same group. He opened up about feeling helpless and also received some medical help.

Take a look at Shalin's low phase from Bigg Boss 16

To press the buzzer or not was the question for Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot was often caught in tricky situations where he had to decide whether or not to press the buzzer. He was asked to press the buzzer within ten seconds if he wanted his special friend Tina Datta to stay in the house in exchange for a huge amount of prize money. Shalin felt the situation quite pressurizing and he didn't press the buzzer resulting in Tina's elimination.

The next day, he was again given the same option, and this time, he pressed the buzzer to get Tina back in the game. However, Tina Datta wasn't very happy and stated that she learned his true colors and priorities.

Take a look at the same instance here

Shalin Bhanot: The angry young man

Shalin Bhanot completely lost his cool when an audio recording of Sumbul Touqeer's conversation with her father was shown to everyone. He lashed out at Touqeer for not staying away from him even after her father's advice. Shalin mentioned that he is being projected as a manipulator because of Sumbul's actions. He also slammed a table in a fit of rage.

Take a look at the incidents below

Shalin Bhanot: The romance king

Shalin Bhanot had a cracking chemistry with Tina Datta and the duo was often seen lost in each others' gaze. In one of the episodes, the duo performed an impromptu romantic dance that exuded romance and love.

Take a look at the clip here:

Shalin Bhanot: The eye candy

Shalin Bhanot often made the girls of the house root for him. From his dance moves to his well-toned body, the actor was often a sight for sore eyes. He connected well with many females on the show. One could love or hate him, but no one could ignore him.

'Aah acting': Shalin Bhanot and his popular antics

In one of his fights with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot stated that Tina was acting. Funnily he enacted Datta and said, "Aah, acting". This became one of his most funny moments from the show. His antics and continuous demand for chicken also stole the show.

Have a look at the glimpse here-

From love, hate, disappointment, laughter, and pain, Shalin's journey in Bigg Boss 16 was indeed very impressive. Here's wishing the talented actor and entertainer a very happy birthday.