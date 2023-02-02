Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Throwback to top 5 moments of the actress in Bigg Boss 15 house

After years, Shamita came into the spotlight again when she entered Bigg Boss OTT. Soon after this, she bagged an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 15 as well. On her birthday, let's take a look at 5 times when Shamita Shetty made headlines in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Popular actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her 41st birthday today, February 2. Shamita is one of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, Shamita has starred in numerous shows, films, and music videos and entertained her fans. Her social media activities also keep fans engaged on her account. The actress gained immense popularity when she first participated in Bigg Boss 3. However, she left the show midway due to Shilpa Shetty’s marriage.

Throwback to top 5 moments of Shamita in Bigg Boss 15 house:

Shamita Shetty impresses the masses:

Though Shamita Shetty turned 44 this year, there is no denying in saying that the actress carries her with elegance. When Shamita was locked in Bigg Boss 15 house, she revealed her age and said that she was 42. This came as a shocker to the audience and the housemates who assumed her age to be around 35. But Shamita Shetty stunned everyone with her honesty and many applauded her.

Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s war of words:

During their stint Bigg Boss 15 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty's fight became th e talk of the town. The argument started when Shamiya was seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which irritated Devolneea and she warned Shamita not to be disrespectful. Both come close to each other and get engaged in a war of words. Shamita mocks Devoleena and says, "Where is your brain my darling, in your a**". Devoleena warns her to watch her language. Devoleena shouts at Shamita and says, "Teri shettygiri yahan par nikal doongi." Shamita gets physically so involved in the fight that she ends up fainting in Karan Kundrra's hands.

Salman Khan lauds Shamita Shetty:

In the show, Shamita was often taunted for being privileged and being a 'Shetty'. During one of the weekend ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan praised Shamita Shetty and revealed that she has never taken any help from her mother or sister. She has been happy with whatever she earns and is all on her own.

Shamita supports her friend:

In one of the videos, the star contestant was praised for taking a stand for her connections. Fans hailed her for always supporting her friends in a task, no matter what. Sharing the video, netizens showered love on Shamita Shetty. A user had written, “#ShamitaShetty never can’t even think about cheating her own people. That is why we love her a lot”. While another called her a “pure soul.”

Shamita apologized to Meisha:

In one of the tasks, the housemates decided to destroy Meisha Iyer’s shoes, Pratik and Nishant distracted the Jungle vaasi and Shamita sneaked and went to the washroom and destroyed Meisha Iyer’s shoes. Later Meisha told Pratik that she has nothing to wear now, and she has no one from outside to send her shoes and he knows that. Shamita asks Pratik why Meisha said this? Pratik then told Shamita that she had lost her parents and she is all alone. After hearing this Shamita felt bad and said sorry to Meisha. She even asked her to take any of her shoes to wear.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Shamita Shetty a very Happy Birthday!