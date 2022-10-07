Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar: From acting on TV to becoming a voiceover artist, check out his journey

Sharad Kelkar is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous TV shows. The actor rings on her birthday on October 7 and will turn 46 years old this year. The actor started his journey on the small screen in daily soaps and later moved on to films and web series. He has played pivotal roles and cameos in several successful Bollywood movies. He has also done voiceover for numerous films across the country. He has also played a lead role in a regional movie. On the birthday of the actor, we are presenting his journey from television shows to playing lead roles in movies.

Sharad Kelkar began his acting career with the TV show Aakrosh. He later made prominent appearances in numerous episodes of CID, Jhalli Anjali, Uttaran, and Koi Laut Aya Hai. Sharad Kelkar was also the host of several popular Hindi reality shows.

Sharad Kelkar films

In 2004, Sharad Kelkar made his debut in Bollywood industry with the film Hulchul. He also made a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Sharad Kelkar also appeared in other films like Mohenjo Daro, Irada, and Housefull 4. His role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was highly appreciated by critics.

Sharad Kelkar regional movies

Kelkar also appeared in the Marathi movie Uttarayan. He was highly appreciated when he played an antagonist in the film Lai Bhaari. He also debuted in Telugu cinema with the film Sardaar Gabbar Singh. The actor will also be seen in Tamil cinema with the film Ayalaan.

Sharad Kelkar OTT shows

The actor has also stepped into web series that gained him a lot of appreciation. Sharad Kelkar made his debut on an OTT platform with The Family Man. He also played the role of an IB Officer in Special Ops. He will also be making a special appearance in Zee5’s London Confidential and ZEE5’s dark comedy series Black Widows.

Sharad Kelkar voiceovers

The actor did the Hindi voiceover of Prabhas in Bahubali. He has also done voiceover in KGF: Chapter 1 for the character of actor Yash. The actor has also done voiceover for Hollywood movies like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, X-Men: Apocalypse, and more.

