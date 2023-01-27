Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Embracing spirituality to doing films, 5 PICS of the 29-year-old's 2.0 version

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her 29th birthday today, January 27. Born on 27 January 1993, Shehnaaz was raised in Punjab and belongs to a Sikh family. She aspired to be an actor since childhood and is also a great singer. The actress began her modeling career in 2015 with the music video Shiv Di Kitaab, rose to fame, and then starred in numerous other music videos. In 2017, Shehnaaz got an opportunity to work in a Punjabi film titled Sat Shri Akaal England. It was in 2019 when Shehnaaz participated in India's biggest and most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, and became the third runner-up in the Salman Khan-hosted show. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, success kissed her feet, and Shehnaaz gained immense recognition from fans. She breaks the overall preconceived notions of the audience pertaining to celebrities having a superiority complex. In fact, she is a fan favorite celebrity, and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by fans. Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz donned several hats such as modeling, acting, singing, and more, and proved to be a multi-talented star. On her birthday, let's look at how Shehnaaz's 2.0 version is tremendously loved by fans.

5 PICS of Shehnaaz's 2.0 version:

Embracing spirituality:

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill formed a close bond with the late Sidharth Shukla, and through him, she got associated with Bramha Kumaris. Post the demise of the actor, she is regularly in touch with the Bramha Kumaris sisters and was spotted with them several times at an event. She also took to her social media handle and shared her experience of being connected to Bramha Kumaris with her fans and followers.

Doing Films:

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser of the movie, and it finally released on January 25 in which fans also spotted their favorite Shehnaaz decked up in South Indian attire. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal among others. Ram Charan has a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Launching her own chat show:

Being a multi-talented star, Shehnaaz recently donned the hat of a host and launched her own chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films. The stars engage in a fun candid conversation with Shehnaaz which is shown to the audience as it is.

First Rap:

Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square took the internet by storm when they announced their collaboration for a Haryanvi music video titled 'Ghani Syaani.' Later, it was also revealed that Shehnaaz would be singing a Haryanvi rap in this music video, which left her fans excited. Ghani Syaani was released on December 5 on the Play DM YouTube channel. Shehnaaz's impressive Haryanvi rap just took the song to a higher level and her fiery looks and moves became the song's highlight.

Fashion game:

Though the diva is busy winning the hearts of the masses with her talent, one can't simply ignore her excellent fashion sense that can make several jaw drops. Not once but Shehnaaz has won hearts several times with her stylish appearances and left the town talking. Be it heavily embellished traditional outfits or stunning bold dresses, Shehnaaz can simply star in any attire and shows how her fashion game has amped up.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pinkvilla Team wishes Shehnaaz Gill a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill sings her new song 'Moonrise'; 5 best singing VIDEOS of hers that will leave you amazed