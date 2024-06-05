Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani have been happily married for more than a decade and the couple never fail to set happy couple goals. They never shy away from showing their love for each other and on Shilpa Agnihotri’s birthday today, hubby Apurva took the opportunity to show some extra love. Read on to know about his love-filled wish for his wife.

Apurva Agnihotri’s birthday wish for Shilpa Agnihotri

On May 5, early morning, Apurva Agnihotri took to social media to upload a cute video of him with his wife, Shilpa Agnihotri. In the video, the two are seen wearing blue outfits and posing for the camera. While Shilpa stands still flashing his bright smile, Apurva puts his head on her shoulder and then holds her to pose. Along with the cute video came a warm note.

Apurva’s birthday note for his wife said, “Here’s To Another Year Of Putting Up With Me. HappppppppY Birthday To The Love Of My Life ..My Soulmate …Meri Khuda…..Another Year Of Making Me Laugh & Dance. Hope You Like Your Gift”

Check out Apurva Agnihotri’s post here:

Birthday wishes from netizens

Apurva Agnihotri’s post was met with lots of love and admiration from the netizens. Fans of Shilpa dropped their birthday wishes in the comments section. One user wrote, "You guys are so cute! Happy birthday Shilpa ma'am!" Another commented, "Wish you a very happy birthday madam."

About Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri's love story

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri who have been married for more than 15 years teach us what true love is. They have stood by each other through thick and thin. In 2022, they became parents through adoption when they adopted a baby girl whom they proudly named Ishaani.

Talking about their love story, the two met each other for the first time at a coffee shop. Interestingly, the actress talked about having a crush on Apurva Agnihotri after watching him in Pardes alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Eventually, the two started working in the same industry and met again through a common friend. After falling for each other, the pair got married in 2004 in Dehradun in the presence of their family members.

