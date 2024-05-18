As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi celebrates her 26th birthday today (May 18, 2024), she received heartfelt wishes from her friends, Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia and Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka’s co-star Kushal Tandon. Read more to know how they wished Joshi on her big day.

What is Kushal Tandon’s birthday wish is special for Shivangi Joshi?

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are rumored to be in a relationship. Though their serial Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka might have ended, the chemistry between them is still creating a buzz in the town. The duo will reportedly confirm their relationship with engagement news. Even when they have denied all such speculations, their fans still think that something special is cooking between the co-stars.

However, on Shivangi's birthday, Kushal wrote a special note on his Instagram, which added fuel to the fire of their relationship rumors amongst the fans. The note reads, "@shivangijoshi18 Happy Birthday my gorgeous. Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are everything a girl needs to be, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories."

Shivangi replied with all the emoticons on his post.

Also, the duo were seen spending some quality time in Thailand as they were captured watching the boxing match together.

Here’s how Rajiv Adatia wished Shivangi Joshi

Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle to extend his warm wishes towards her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant and dear friend Shivangi Joshi as she turned 26 years old.

Bigg Boss 15 fame dropped a fun-filled video with the actress, along with a long birthday note where he expressed, “Happy Happy Birthday to my Dearest @shivangijoshi18, have a lovely lovely birthday!! I thought about what to post and is having fun is the best thing to post! You are kind, genuine, compassionate, a great friend but more over Spiritual and a God fearing person that’s why we connect on a higher level! Connected in Khatron but since then our friendship has flourished! Thank you for being you and I love you dearly! Wish you the best for the upcoming year! May this year bring you so much happiness and joy! Keep smiling, keep shining! Keep being you! Love you! Happy birthday once again!”

Responding to the heartwarming post, Shivangi gracefully wrote, “Thank you so much.”

In the same video on his Instagram stories, he wished that their friendship would always be fun. Whereas, in the next IG story, he also dropped a video, which was a compilation of all the beautiful and fun-filled moments the two had together. Captioning the same, he wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to a dearest Friend the one with the sweetest heart! Have a lovely birthday! May this year bring you so much happiness and joy!! Love you!!”

Jannat Zubair wishes her BFF

The next wish came form Jannat Zubair for her bestfriend Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai's actresss. Jannat wrote a long appreciation post on her 26th birthday. The note reads, "You are valued. You are worth it. You deserve nothing but the best. You are appreciated. So focus on yourself and don’t mind the rest. You are stronger. You are braver. I’m happy that you are your own warrior. You stand for yourself. I’m lucky to tell. That you are doing oh so well. Happy birthday meri pyaari dost (Happy Birthday my dear friend)."

More about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi made her television debut with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, and later she bagged the role of main lead in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Further, she was seen in many shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Beintehaan, Begusarai, KKK 12, and the latest one, Barsatien with Kushal Tandon.

Also, the actress went to the temple with her family to seek the Almighty's blessing on her birthday.

