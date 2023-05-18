Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: Ranndeep Rai posts sweet message for his Balika Vadhu 2 co-star

Popular telly actress Shivangi Joshi has been part of the showbiz world for a long time. She was part of one of the longest-running television shows on Indian television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After essaying the roles of Naira and Sirat for six years, the actress didn't have to look back. The 25-year-old got early success in her career and was recently seen in Bekaboo opposite Shalin Bhanot. The young actress celebrates her birthday today and her industry friends showered her with immense love.

Ranndeep Rai wishes Shivangi Joshi on her birthday

Ranndeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi were seen together in the popular television drama Balika Vadhu 2. Shivangi's Anandi was paired with Ranndeep's Anand. In December last year, rumours were going around that Shivangi and Ranndeep were dating. They were spotted together many times. However, both of them reacted to the news and claimed it to be false. While Shivangi reported that the rumours are not true, Ranndeep maintained that they were good friends. It seems the two maintained their bond as Ranndeep took to his official Instagram handle and wrote a sweet birthday message for Shivangi. Sharing a photo of the two twinning in white, Ranndeep wrote, "Happy Birthday to you. Throughout this year ahead, may the sky be the limit to your happiness." Shivangi reposted the story in her account and wrote, "Thank You."

Take a look at Ranndeep's post here:

Work front

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi starred in Balika Vadhu 2 and won the hearts of the audience. She had also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched show Bekaboo. The actress played a cameo role in the initial episodes of Bekaboo and essayed the role of Rajpari. Shivangi is all set to stun the audience again by playing a role of a journalist in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show opposite actor Kushal Tandon.

