Happy Birthday Shoaib Ibrahim: 5 posts by father-to-be that prove he's die-hard romantic

Shoaib Ibrahim is a renowned actor who has been in the television industry for a long time. The actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Prem Bhardwaj in the 2011 TV show Sasural Simar Ka. He has many popular TV shows to his credit where he has featured in lead roles and special appearances in others. The actor also participated in reality shows and was part of numerous music videos. Shoaib is currently busy portraying Rajveer Singh Bagga in the telly drama Ajooni. The talented actor celebrates his birthday today as he turns 39.

Speaking about his personal life, Shoaib is married to his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Dipika Kakar. The much-in-love couple, who is all set to become parents for the first time, enjoys popularity for setting major couple goals. On Shoaib's birthday, let's look at the top posts from his social media account proving he is a die-hard romantic.

5 posts that prove Shoaib Ibrahim is a die-hard romantic

Shoaib never fails to shower love on his wife Dipika. Shoaib has a romantic heart and loves to treat his wife right, from buying her flowers to taking her out for date nights. Their social media is full of posts showing they are head-over-heels for each other as they take every chance to be mushy. In this video, Shoaib is seen romancing Dipika while the romantic track from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, 'Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai' plays in the background. In the end, Shoaib embraces Dipika in a tight hug, and fans can't get over how adorable these two are.

While Shoaib is a Salman Khan fan, the actor always imitates the Superstar of Bollywood, King Khan. In the above post, Shoaib is seen striking the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan. It was a birthday post for SRK, where Shoaib mentioned that he learned to fall in love from the King of Romance himself. If you are an SRK fan, you can not help but be a die-hard romantic. There are many other posts on Shoaib's social media where the actor is seen striking the iconic pose.

All girls want to be swept off their feet, right? In this video, Shoaib Ibrahim literally did that to Dipika. While the Sasural Simar Ka actress was busy on her phone, Shoaib dragged her to join him for a dance. Dipika's expression of surprise mixed with happiness made our day. Also, the background song makes the video perfect.

Isn't this picture straight from the set of a Bollywood movie? Dipika holding Shoaib's hand while they pose in a mustard field is what the classic romantic Bollywood films were made of. It is safe to say that Dipika and Shoaib are the Anjali and Rahul of the small screen. The perfect sunrise in the background makes the photo more romantic.

Advertisement

We saved the best for the last. This is one of the most recent photos where Shoaib is seen cuddling Dipika's baby bump as the mother looks lovely all decked up in red. The above picture is all love and the comment section shows how much fans envy their romance. Netizens commented how Dipika is one lucky girl to find Shoaib as her partner who cares so much for her. Shoaib and Dipika's smile says it all.

About Shoaib and Dipika's love story

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib essayed the character of Prem, while Dipika was seen in the lead as Simar. The lovebirds tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. Earlier in January this year, the couple announced their pregnancy and Dipika's due date is in the third or fourth week of July. The couple enjoys immense popularity and has an active social media presence.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Shoaib Ibrahim a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri slams Saif Ali Khan's look in Adipurush: Raavan has the same haircut as Virat Kohli