Happy Birthday Shoaib Ibrahim: Recollecting actor's heartwarming journey and bond with son Ruhaan

Today, on the day of Shoaib Ibrahim, we are going to have a look at Shoaib’s journey of being a doting father and how he has always been looked up to by his fans for being an ideal son, husband, brother, and now a father. Last June, Shoaib embraced fatherhood.

Initially, he couldn't spend much time with Ruhaan due to his commitments to projects like Ajooni and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a recent vlog by wife, Dipika Kakar, it was revealed that Shoaib has now allocated dedicated time from his busy schedule to spend quality moments with their son, Ruhaan.

Shoaib Ibrahim embraces every moment of fatherhood with love and grace

Shoaib Ibrahim has been a remarkable father to his son, Ruhaan, showcasing his unwavering dedication by consistently making time for him amidst his hectic schedule. Despite juggling multiple commitments, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 runner-up makes it a priority to create memorable and meaningful moments with Ruhaan.

According to wife Dipika, one of the cherished routines involves Shoaib narrating bedtime stories to Ruhaan until the little one drifts off to sleep, nestled comfortably on his father's shoulder. This intimate and tender ritual has evolved into a precious part of their daily lives, underscoring the profound and heartfelt bond shared between father and son.

Advertisement

Shoaib's deep connection with Ruhaan is evident in his ability to understand and resonate with every emotion his son experiences. Despite these initial concerns, Shoaib's dedication to his son shines through in his thoughtful scheduling. He has meticulously organized his time to ensure regular and meaningful interactions with Ruhaan.

This commitment to being an engaged and attentive father amidst his busy life exemplifies Shoaib's unwavering devotion to his family. His bond with Ruhaan continues to strengthen with each passing day, showcasing a beautiful journey of love and connection within their family.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s post:

Shoaib’s bond with sister Saba

During a tough time when their father was unwell, Shoaib Ibrahim showed immense support to his younger sister, Saba. He stood by her side, offering guidance and encouragement to pursue her dreams despite the challenges they faced.

Saba's gratitude and admiration for Shoaib's unwavering support was also seen on an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where Shoaib participated as a contestant. Saba's acknowledgment on the show highlighted Shoaib's significant influence in her life, emphasizing his caring and responsible character.

Advertisement

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s post:

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s fairytale married life

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim stand out as a lovely couple on TV. They went from acting together to being partners in real life, a story that fans everywhere love for its warmth, affection, and humor. Known for their strong bond and easygoing relationship, they've become favorites among viewers, and their love story feels like a cherished fairytale.

Dipika and Shoaib's love story is about realness and firm support. Their interfaith marriage shows how committed they are, inspiring many. They've showcased their talents in shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, proving their dedication along the way.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim, born on 20 June 1987, is an Indian actor active in Hindi television. He gained fame for portraying roles like Prem Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and Rajveer Singh in Star Bharat's Ajooni. He appeared on Star Plus's dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 and joined the Indian dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Can you guess the contestant from glimpses shared by makers?