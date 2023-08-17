Happy Birthday Shraddha Arya: Anjum Fakih’s non-rhyming poem and goofy pics make the perfect wish

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular serials running for a long time on Indian television. Audiences do not just love the storyline, but also the actors and their characters in the drama. Shraddha Arya, who is seen in the role of Preeta has been a part of the show since its inception. Her bond with her sister, Srishti, played by Anjum Fakih is loved by the audience. The two actresses also share a great bond behind the camera as well. Today, on the occasion of Shraddha Arya's birthday, Anjum penned a sweet note for her onscreen sister.

Anjum Fakih's birthday note for Shraddha Arya

Taking to social media, Anjum Fakih dropped a series of photos of her onscreen sister. The photos show them dressed in their ethnic best and showing off their goofy side as they make faces. A sweet birthday note also accompanies the photo in the caption, which reads, "It’s been seven years, Our souls are woven, Yea, we don’t ride a broom, But are part of a coven, When I wished for a mate, I got you, thanks heaven, A birthday wish for you, With a non rhyming poem, I love you more than you, Am guilty until proven. #happybirthday #preetakisrishti #shrishtikipreeta"

Take a look at Anjum Fakih's birthday wish for Shraddha Arya here:

Shraddha Arya's reaction to Anjum Fakih's post

Reciprocating to the post, Shraddha Arya commented, "Haha silly! Love you so much!!!!" She also dropped a few red heart emojis. Fans of the actresses also complimented their pictures and wished Shraddha in the comment section. One user wrote, "Happiest Birthday to our babydoll."

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih share a great bond behind the camera. They are often spotted hanging out together, or at each other's place. The actresses also never hide from showing their support. When Anjum Fakih went to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot and hurt herself, Shraddha expressed that she wants her to return as she has already won over everyone with her courage. Anjum Fakih is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 who reentered the show as a wild card contestant.

