Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 photos of Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress that prove age is just number

Shweta Tiwari is not a new name in the industry. The senior actress, best known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay is celebrating her birthday today. And, it's hard to believe that this ageless beauty is in her fabulous forties and is turning 43. A quick glance at her social media posts is enough to make you rethink the concept of aging. Shweta Tiwari effortlessly defies the concept of age by following her heart. Of course, a good diet and a great fitness routine help, but it's her beauty and vibrant spirit that makes her forever young.

On her birthday, here are five captivating posts from her social media that showcase that age is just a number for Shweta Tiwari.

Elegant in black and white ensemble

In a recent post, Shweta Tiwari graced her feed in a striking black and white co-ord set. This unconventional take on the classic pantsuit featured straight trousers paired with a matching waistcoat. What's remarkable is that she let her outfit speak for itself, and didn't go for heavy makeup. Her lovely smile in the photo is truly captivating and can surely break a million hearts. The comments below point out how graceful she looks. One user even exclaimed, "Ageing reversely."

Radiant in yellow saree

Another stunning post captures Shweta in a yellow saree during a pool photo shoot. The saree elegantly hugged her perfectly toned physique, and the addition of a black bindi on her forehead added a touch of classic beauty. Netizens couldn't help but admire her timeless grace, with remarks like, "No one can pull off a saree better than you ma’am," and "She doesn't look 42. Nobody can guess that she has a 22-year-old daughter."

Mother-Daughter duo

A heartwarming post from Palak Tiwari's birthday celebrations from two years ago showcases the uncanny resemblance between the mother and daughter. Shweta and Palak's groovy dance moves in the video make it challenging to discern who the mother is and who the daughter is. The comments flooded in from fans, all echoing the same sentiment: "Palak and Shweta look like sisters."

Bold and confident

In yet another mesmerizing photo shoot, Shweta Tiwari treated netizens with a bold and confident look. Her choice of attire was a contemporary twist on traditional lehenga and tie-back blouse. The photo exuded grace and poise, proving that she can effortlessly pull off unconventional styles that many actresses or models might shy away from.

Youthful floral ensemble

The fifth post that caught our attention features Shweta in a floral printed crop top and a mini skirt. As usual, she looked absolutely stunning. What was even more remarkable were the comments from netizens. One user wondered, "How old is she? I've been watching her since my childhood and I'm not considered in the group of very young people." Another nostalgically recalled, "Kasauti zindagi ki’ me bhi esi thi aj se 15 saal pehle or aj bhi," emphasizing how Shweta has maintained her youthful charm over the years.

Check out some of the comments here:

Shweta Tiwari's age-defying looks and timeless beauty continue to amaze her fans and the entertainment industry alike. As she celebrates her 43rd birthday, it's clear that age is indeed just a number for the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress. Her ability to embrace new styles, maintain her health, and exude confidence is an inspiration to all.

Pinkvilla wishes Shweta Tiwari a very happy birthday!

