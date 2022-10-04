Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 5 stunning PICS with Palak Tiwari that are pure mother-daughter goals

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari celebrates her birthday today, October 4. The diva rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played Prerna. After this, success kissed her feet, and she kept on achieving new milestones in her career. At present, she is a prominent name in the showbiz world and has amazed the audience with her on-screen performances. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently. Along with her work, the actress has also maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often surprises her followers by sharing jaw-dropping pictures.

Lately, Shweta's glamourous pictures on social media have become the talk of the town, and the actress is impressing the fashion police with her amazing outfits. Apart from her professional life, Shweta is a proud mother of two, a daughter Palak and a son Reyansh. Shweta shares a very close relationship with her daughter Palak and the two shell out major mother-daughter goals on social media. They are often spotted creating reels and spending some quality time together. They are the perfect example of what a mother-daughter relationship should look like.