Happy Birthday Siddharth Nigam: 7 PICS of the Hero- Gayab Mode On actor that prove he is a fitness enthusiast

Siddharth Nigam, who is known for his role in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, rings on his birthday on 13th of September. He is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows. He carved a niche for himself with her versatile acting skill and his passion for fitness. Here are some pictures proving he is a fitness enthusiast. Continuous backflips

Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat fame Siddharth Nigam is very keen on fitness and has been working out for many years. The recent video of the actor doing continuous backflips is literally amazing.

Gymnastics Though Siddharth Nigam is mostly fond of gymming, he is also a very skilled gymnast. Here he gave a glimpse of his stunning air flip which is not a very stunt.

Boxing Hero – Gayab Mode On lead is also an expert in boxing. Here he is seen boxing inside a ring and also doing a 360-degree wall flip.

Pushups Siddharth Nigam is seen doing advanced-level pushups on the ground in the rain. He does pushups with a single hand as well as both hands.

Flaunting his muscles The actor is seen flaunting his arm muscles as he sported a sleeveless hoodie. He is seen doing heavy machines workouts in the gym.

Pull-ups Here is seen working on his shoulders and building strength as he hangs with the assistance of an iron rod. He is seen doing pull ups.

Balance on hands The actor displayed the excellent control of his body balance as he split in the air as balanced his body with hands-on metal rods.