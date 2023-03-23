Happy Birthday Smriti Irani: Here are 5 times the Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star won over fans with witty posts

Smriti Irani turns 47 today. The favorite bahu of the television screen, Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi needs no introduction. Now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Irani has been away from the television, but not away from the limelight. She is active on social media and Irani’s post often makes her followers smile. In fact, other than her political career, the actress makes headlines for sharing memes and relatable posts on social media.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most relatable posts that shows Irani’s witty humor.

Irani’s Monday mood memes

All it took for us is a little digging, and we hit the gold pot. The Union Minister shares the same feelings for Monday that we do and it is evident from her social media posts. The most recent is the Hera Pheri meme where she expresses our resentment towards Monday and wrote, “When you want to tell Sunday .. ‘Monday को लेते जा रे’”

In another Monday mood post, the actress shared Pankaj Tripathi's 'charam sukh' dialogue from one of his films. She wrote in the caption, "Jab koi pooche “kaisa laga Monday aapko.” To which, Tripathi is seen saying, "Bahot badhiya, charam sukh, suna hai iss se moksh milta hai."

There’s also a Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma meme that she posted last year. We also found another with F.R.I.E.N.D.S’s reference.

Meme for overworked brain

In a post shared last month, the former actress-turned-politician shared a clip from the movie, Rush Hour mixed with Ice Age where Chris Tucker is seen saying, “you understand the words coming out of my mouth?” To this, some animals from the animated movie start making weird sounds and move hilariously. She uploaded this with the caption, “When your overworked body is messed by a sleep resistant brain.”

Tulsi’s meme on Messi’s exit

Well, Irani surely knows how to have fun. When Filtercopy made a meme after the news of Messi’s exit from FC Barcelona, the actress shared it on her account. The meme shows Tulsi from Saas Bhi kabhi Bahu Thi and her expression to summarise everyone’s mood at the news.

Tulsi Water Brand

The actress once posted a photo of herself holding a bottle where the packaged drinking water is from ‘Tulsi.’ Using the reference of her Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi character, Irani shared, “When blue paani leaves you red faced … the water bottles were stuffed into my car .. tulsi will drink tulsi water … paani paani kar diya * DEFINITELY NOT AN ENDORSEMENT”

Smriti then and now

We saved the best for the last. Irani doesn’t shy away from turning herself into a meme and this post is the proof. Irani uploaded a photo from her childhood, and one from recent times with a similar expression, and wrote, “#taazatuesdays के शुभ अवसर पर introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte”

Pinkvilla wishes Smriti Irani a happy birthday!

