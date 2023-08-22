Happy Birthday Sudhanshu Pandey: Here’s how Rupali Ganguly wished Anupamaa’s Vanraj Shah

Sudhanshu Pandey, one of the key characters in the popular TV serial, Anupamaa celebrates his birthday today. He turned 49 today. The talented actor, who has been both loved and hated by fans for his role as Vanraj Shah received a sweet wish from co-actor Rupali Ganguly on this occasion. This reflects not just their professional collaboration, but their friendship off-screen. Rupali Ganguly is known to share a great bond with her co-stars.

Rupali Ganguly’s birthday wish for Sudhanshu Pandey

Just a few hours back, Rupali Ganguly took to her social media to wish Sudhanshu Pandey a very happy birthday. The actress, who plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show, shared an endearing post that made the actor’s day. She shared a candid video where the birthday boy is seen petting a street dog on their sets. As he stops petting, the dog adorable pushes its head on his leg. Uploading the video, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Happy Birthday to the person who loves my Gabbu most after me.” Well, the Anupamaa actress’ love for animals is no secret and it seems her co-star is also an animal lover. Reacting to the post, Suudhanshu Pandey wrote in his story, “Thank you meri jaan, This is so sweet.”

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's wish here:

Nidhi Shah, Aashish K.N Mehrotra also wished Sudhanshu Pandey

Other Anupamaa co-actors Nidhi Shah, Aashish K.N Mehrotra also wished Sudhanshu Pandey. Nidhi uploaded a photo where the actor looks handsome in a black tee shirt and black glasses. She wrote in the wish, "Happy birthday Suddi boy @sudanshu_pandey" Sudhanshu reshared this post in his account and wrote, "Thank you so much Nidhi darling."

Check out Nidhi Shah's post here:

Actor Aashish also uploaded a selfie of the handsome birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mr. Heartthrob king." Resharing the post, the senior actor wrote in the post, "Thank you!"

Popular Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished Sudhanshu Pandey on his birthday with a heartwarming post. Apart from this, wishes are pouring in from his colleagues, well-wishers, fans, and others.

Pinkvilla wishes Sudhanshu Pandey a very happy birthday!

