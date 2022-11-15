Happy Birthday Sumbul Touqeer: Bigg Boss 16 contestant's 5 PICS that prove she's a doting daughter

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer celebrates her birthday today, October 15. Sumbul (19) was born on Saturday, 15th November 2003, in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. She has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world.

Since childhood, the actress lived with her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, and her younger sister Saniya Touqeer. The actress is very close to her family and often talks about them in her interviews. Her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan, is a well-known writer in the industry, and her younger sister Saniya, is also a child artist in the entertainment world. Sumbul started working in the industry at a very young age and did several shows over the years. Her father used to accompany her on the sets and the father-daughter duo have some amazing pictures together. Sumbul often calls her father her inspiration and respects him a lot. She often takes motivation from her father's poems and calls them her life lessons.

On shoot selfie

Family Time

Partners in fun

Creating memories

Capturing moments

Sumbul Touqeer's career:

Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows belonging to all genres. She featured in a historical drama Jodha Akhbar and essayed the character of Mehtaab (niece of Akbar). In 2015, Sumbul auditioned for the most popular dance reality show 'DID Lil Masters' along with her sister. Soon the actress got noticed for her acting prowess and went on to be a part of another show Waaris in 2016. The actress successfully bagged a great opportunity in another historical period drama that is Chandragupta Maurya. In this show, she essayed the pivotal role of Shubhada.

Soon after this, success kissed her feet when Sumbul debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15, where she essayed the role of Amali. She was also seen in Isharon Isharon Mein where she played Khushi Shrivastava. Sumbul was then roped into another popular fiction show Imlie and essayed the main lead actress in the show. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors.

In 2022, Sumbul Touqeer participated Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial reality shows and is watched by massive viewers. Throughout the years, the actress has constantly gained success and has truly proved that 'Age is just a number.'

Pinkvilla Team wishes Sumbul Touqeer a very Happy Birthday!