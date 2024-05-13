Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone hosted the show, MTV Splitsvilla X4 together. While the latter continued as the host in the ongoing Splitsvilla X5, Arjun Bijlani opted out and Tanuj Virwani replaced him. Now, today Sunny Leone is celebrating her birthday, and on the occasion, her ex-co-host Arjun Bijlanni dropped a lovely wish for her.

Arjun Bijlani's birthday note for Sunny Leone

Just a few hours back on May 13, Arjun Bijlani posted a picture from a photoshoot with Sunny Leone and wrote, “Happy birthday @sunnyleone, ur positive energy is infectious.” In the picture, Arjun is seen flashing a smile, while Leone strikes a goofy pose.

Check out Arjun Bijlani’s post here:

Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone’s bond

Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani share a special bond, despite not being on the same show anymore. They have nurtured their friendship since their time on Splitsvilla. In a recent interview with Etimes, Sunny Leone mentioned that she got to know Arjun on a personal level during the shooting. She even had the chance to meet his wife, Neha Swami, and their son, Ayaan. Moreover, Sunny Leone's twin boys, Noah and Asher, also adore their "Arjun uncle".

Recalling their first meet, she shared that they had just hit it off as soon as they met. They started joking and got along really well.

What’s keeping Arjun Bijlani busy these days?

Talking about Arjun Bijlani’s career, he is currently seen as Dr Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. The show recently hit a milestone as it completed 300 episodes. The daily soap also stars Sanjay Swaraj Sharma, Nimisha Vakharia, Nikki Sharma, Vrushab Khadtale, Jhumma Mitra, Reva Kaurase, and others.

On the other hand, over the years, he has been part of many successful shows including Remix, Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Naagin. He also proved his talent as a participant in many reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Besides these, he successfully hosted many shows and will soon be seen hosting a cooking show.

