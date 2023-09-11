Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: 5 PICS that show Naagin actress’ undying love for crop tops

Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress who has been part of numerous shows over the years. The talented actress rose to fame after starring in Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Over the years, the actress garnered a considerable fan base and enjoys immense popularity. The actress keeps her fans entertained through her social media posts, which often boast her stunning sartorial picks. Today, Surbhi celebrates her birthday and on this occasion, we take a look at a few pictures of the actress that show her love for crop tops.

Surbhi dolls up in pink

This one is an old photo. Uploaded in 2021, the photo shows Surbhi in a pink noodle strap crop top. To pose, she also wore a pink cotton shirt like a shrug on top of her cropped top. Keeping her hair open, and with no makeup on, Surbhi gives girl-next-door vibes in this outfit. We also love the blue bubblegum nails.

Pretty in White

Another old photo, but it shows how much Surbhi loves wearing crop tops. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Dolled up in my Favourite combo #whiteandblue - just like my favorite emoticon. And of course, Brown Boots to complete the look." She wore a white ruffled full-sleeved crop top and paired it with blue denim for a timeless look. The Naagin actress completed the look with tan boots. The simple silver pendant and waves in her hair completed the look.

Surbhi Chandna's glammed-up look

In this photo, we can't help but admire how gorgeous Surbhi looks. Wearing a light pink halterneck cropped vest, the actress looks every bit glam and ready to turn heads. UUploading the photo, she wrote in caption, "I am Trying to look beyond the Imperfections.. Hard Task there but now starting to feel being Happy doesn’t mean everything is perfect. Makes Sense ? samjhe toh mujhe bhi Samjha Dena." The black statement belt with her blue denim caught everyone's attention. Surbhi surely knows how to turn even the simplest of outfits around.

Surbhi Chandna's All-Beige Look

For this look, she struck a pose in a fitted beige top that perfectly accentuated her chic fashion sense. Surrounded by the lush greenery of the mountains, she exuded an aura of natural beauty and elegance. This picture is just one of the many that reflect her penchant for crop tops, showcasing her love for this trendy fashion statement. The actress paired the beige crop top with nude stilettos. She accessorized the look with a small pendant.

Surbhi Chanda in Basic Crop Top

Everyone should have a basic crop top or tee shirt in her wardrobe that can take them anywhere. For a casual day out in Pondicherry, Surbhi wore a basic grey tee shirt that she paired with shorts and shades. Her tee shirt also shows a draw pattern tie in the bottom. We also love her blue and white sneakers that completed her look.

