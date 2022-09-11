Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: Playing blink-and-miss roles to now leading shows, a look at her journey

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most bankable actors in the television industry and she celebrates this special occasion on Sunday (September 11). The actress turns 33 today and ushered the day with her Ishqbaaz clan, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Nehalaxmi Iyer. She received a hilarious welcome at Shrenu's house where all of them hung out like college pals and danced till dawn. Shrenu even shared the celebration video on her Instagram that will make you cherish their friendship.

Surbhi Chandna has come a long way right from her debut in the television industry with a very brief role in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is eyeing her new show, Sherdil Shergill's premiere with Dheeraj Dhoopar on September 26. A few days ago, she also celebrated her rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma's birthday. This month is indeed an eventful one for Surbhi. From doing blink-and-miss appearances to now running daily soaps on her shoulders, Surbhi Chandna has emerged victorious. While Ishqbaaz made Surbhi a household name as Annika Oberoi, here's a list of the projects she did before this life-changing show.