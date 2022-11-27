Happy Birthday Tina Datta: 5 Lesser known facts about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Tina's personal and professional life has never been under wraps as the actress is connected to her fans and believes in keeping them updated about everything. Along with this, she never fails to amaze fans by dropping stunning pictures and interesting reels, which receive tremendous love. Her Instagram feed has some amazing reels with her father, which are truly a treat for her fans. There are still many facts about the actress' life which still might not be known to her fans.

Popular actress Tina Datta celebrates her 31st birthday today, November 27. Tina Datta is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment world and gained immense popularity after her stint in the show Uttaran. Her character Ichcha from Uttaran was loved by the audiences and she became a household name. Post this, success kissed her feet and she went on to star in several reality shows and films. For the past few years, the actress was not a part of any TV shows, but she maintained a connection with her fans through social media.

On Tina's birthday, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress:

Tina Datta's real name is Tanisha Datta and she was born on November 27, 1991, in Kolkata.

The actress completed her education at St. Paul’s Boarding and Day School in Khidderpore, Kolkata. She also holds an English Honors degree from the University of Calcutta.

Tina began her acting career when she was only 5 and acted in a show named 'Sister Nivedita'.

She has also starred in several Bengali TV shows such as Khela, Durga, and others. Along with this, the actress starred in numerous Bengali films such as Pita Maata Santan, Dus Number Bari, Chokher Bali, Sagarkanya, among others.

Tina also essayed the role of young Lalita in Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's 2005 film Parineeta.

Tina Datta's personal life:

Speaking about her personal life, the actress lives in Mumbai with her family, her mother, Madhumita Datta, her father, Tapan Kumar Datta, and her brother Debraj Datta.

On the professional front, Tina was also seen in the web show Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal. Tina was a part of the fictional show Daayan in 2018. The Uttaran actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. At present, Tina is a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Pinkvilla wishes Tina Datta a very Happy Birthday!