‘Happy Birthday to our Honourable PM’: Ekta Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Narendra Modi Ji

Ekta Kapoor is a renowned Indian producer and director who has played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of Indian television content. Her contributions to the entertainment industry are widely recognized, and she has consistently delivered successful television shows and movies over the years. On the special occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Ekta Kapoor extended her heartfelt wishes to him. This gesture reflects her respect and warm regard for the Prime Minister, showcasing her appreciation for his leadership and contributions to the nation.

Ekta Kapoor wishes honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday:

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, prominent personalities from across India extended their warm greetings, and Ekta Kapoor, the renowned producer and director, also joined in the celebrations by wishing the honorable Prime Minister.

Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback picture from 2019, featuring herself alongside fellow producers and directors Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, as well as several renowned actors and actresses like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and many more. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and determination. She also conveyed her gratitude for his role in elevating India's prominence on the global stage.

She captioned and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Honourable PM @narendramodi ji ! Always admired ur vision n grit ! But most thankful for making India so prominent on the world stage Jai hind n happy birthday!”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post here:

About Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, is a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. She founded Balaji Telefilms in 1994.

In the television industry, Ekta Kapoor made a significant impact with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and many more. Her contribution to Indian television has been immense, and these shows have become household names.

She also ventured into Bollywood, with successful films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, Lootera, Dream Girl, and others.

