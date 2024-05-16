Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He has not only won the hearts of fans with his exceptional acting skills but also charmed them with his striking good looks. Today, on May 16th, he celebrates his birthday, making it a truly special occasion for the talented Sam Bahadur actor. As he adds another year to his life, warm wishes from both his fans and fellow celebrities have already flooded in, showcasing the immense love and admiration he receives.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill and Sunil Grover also showered love on the birthday boy. The two took to social media and wished Vicky Kaushal in the sweetest way.

Shehnaaz Gill's wish to Vicky Kaushal

Sharing a candidate picture of her and Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram story, Shehnaaz Gill extended warm wishes to the handsome hunk. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Happy Birthday @vickykaushal09."

Sunil Grover's heartfelt birthday wish to Vicky Kaushal

Sunil Grover, who currently appears in The Great Indian Kapil Show, too took to Instagram stories to wish the Raazi actor. The comedian re-shared one of Vicky's photos and mentioned, "Lots of love and wishes! Chakk do phatte! @vickykaushal09."

What's keeping Vicky Kaushal busy nowadays?

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is geared up for his upcoming film titled Chhava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is set to have the actor in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It co-stars Rashmika Mandanaa in a pivotal role.

Speaking of other projects, the heartthrob will be seen in Love & War and Bad Newz. While the former co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the latter project has Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk as well.

About Shehnaaz Gill and Sunil Grover

It was with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 that Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame. Lately, she has tried her hands at singing and even got a music video released titled Dhup Lagdi.

Sunil Grover, on the flip side, is a well-known comedian who brings joy and laughter to The Great Indian Kapil Show. His unique and amusing performances never fail to entertain the audience!

