Happy Birthday Vivek Dahiya: 7 Times Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor proved he's one 'fitness junkie'

Popular actor Vivek Dahiya celebrates his birthday today, October 8. Vivek is a prominent name in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. The actor has worked in numerous shows over the years and impressed fans with his amazing acting prowess. Vivek shot to fame after featuring in the hit daily soap 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, where he played the role of Inspector Rajveer Thakur and won the hearts of the masses. Post this, in 2015, Vivek starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he essayed Inspector Abhishek Singh. Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was truly a game-changer for him as he met the love of his life Divyanaka Tripathi. Vivek and Divyanka fell in love with each other during their stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple then exchanged rings on 16 January 2016, and then took the plunge and got married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal. Vivek and Divyanka dish out major couple goals with their chemistry and often jet off to exotic locations to spend some quality time. Apart from his popularity and flourishing career, the actor is known for his workout and fitness regime. Vivek is a fitness enthusiast and never skips his workout session. He follows it rigorously and motivates others by sharing his workout pictures and videos. From doing planks, rope pulling, and weight-lifting to sit-ups and deadlifts, you name it, and he has done it all. Not only this but the actor was also honored with the 'Most Fit Actor (Male) Award in 2018 at the Gold Awards. On Vivek's birthday, let's look at the times when the actor proved that he's a fitness enthusiast:

Rigorous Trainning

This video will surely get you charged up and will motivate you to hit the gym. Vivek is setting higher boundaries by flaunting his rigorous workout, and we are taking notes. Sharing this clip, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor captioned, "Train like there’s no tomorrow. This is your day. Own it. Seize it!" Well, a point that every lazy lad must note!

Motivating

Vivek's determination toward fitness and this video are truly commendable! Sharing this clip, the actor penned an inspiring quote and wrote, "You are not a drop in the ocean, you are the entire ocean, in a drop. - Rumi".

Doing it like a pro!

Vivek says, "Lets plank n glide. Try it, it’s fun." It surely doesn't look fun, but we love how the actor smoothly pulls off this.

Can't stop, won't stop!

Vivek definitely has a special corner for workouts, and he won't stop inspiring us with such amazing glimpses.

Serving goals

Sharing this video, Vivek captioned, "Good morning! Come, let’s move a little and set the right energy for the day." Take cues from the actor on how to begin your day, and we are sure you won't be disappointed.

Enjoying workout

Indeed a fun picture but also equally motivating! Vivek leaves no stoned unturned to remain fit, fab, and healthy. The actor is dishing out major fitness goals as he works out during his vacation.

Skipping

Flaunting his washboard abs, Vivek has also kept skipping on his workout to-do list and follows it every day to have a fit physique. Vivek Dahiya's career: Vivek Dahiya has starred in numerous shows such as Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat and among others. The actor also participated in Nach Baliye 8 along with his beloved wife Divyanka and the power couple emerged as the winner of the show. He starred in music videos and also did an OTT film titled State of Siege: Temple Attack that was released in 2021 on Zee 5. Pinkvilla Team wishes Vivek Dahiya a very Happy Birthday!

