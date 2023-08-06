Happy Friendship Day: Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Aashika Bhatia and more send heartfelt wishes

Friendship Day is a magnificent occasion to honor the value of faithful companionship and the important bonds that bind us to our closest friends. It is a blessing that knows no limitations, and to cherish this day even more, let's celebrate this precious bond. After all, friendship is one of the most trustworthy kinds of relationship, with no regard for social norms, caste, creed, color, age, religion, or ethnicity. This year, Friendship Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, is celebrated today, on August 6.

On that occasion, TV celebs made heartwarming posts and showered love and sent wishes.

Bharti Singh and Aly Goni sends Friendship Day wishes that will melt your heart

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and television personality. She made an appearance in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Bharti Singh, who celebrates this friendship day with her two best friends, her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, and her son Laksh, posted a photo of all three on her Instagram. She wrote, “Friends Forever. Happy Friendship Day”

Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples on television. The couple met on the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan and fell in love. The couple has been together since 2020, and share their day-to-day life events with their fans on social media.

Today, on Friendship Day, Aly Goni posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Aaj humara Valentine’s day hai Happy friendship dayyyyy J”

Anup Soni and other TV celebs drop wishes on Friendship Day 2023

Anup Soni

Actor and host Anup Soni is best known for his role in TV show Crime Patrol, on this beautiful occasion, shared a video of himself reading a heartwarming poem for his fans. The writer captioned, “In a world of fleeting connections, real friendship is the anchor that keeps us grounded. Happy Friendship Day #friendshipday #friends #happyfriendshipday #friendship”

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig, popularly known for portraying the role in Ishq Subhan Allah as Miraj Ahmed, took to his Instagram and shared a story tagging all his bff’s from the entertainment industry. He wrote, “Kuch dosti kuch rishte hamesha ke liye reh jate hai. Happy Friendship Day people.”

Ilham Goni

Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni, who also shares a special bond with Jasmin Bhasin, shared a post. Cherishing their beautiful bond, Ilham penned a heartwarming note and wrote, “You know every trick to make me smile and every magic to make my sadness disappear. Your kind of friend is so rare because you are the most precious gem in the world! Happy Friendship Day bestie. I love you @jasminbhasin2806.”

Advertisement

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently, shared some of her memories from the house of Bigg Boss and tagged Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan wishing them all Happy Friendship Day.

Advertisement

Several other celebrities from the television industry showered love on their friends and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans via Instagram.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a Happy Friendship Day!