Happy Friendship Day: Shivangi Joshi-Jannat Zubair to Mouni Roy-Mandira Bedi; BFFs that rule hearts

Friendship is a selfless bond that enhances a person’s life. Having a friend you can rely on with your eyes closed is a gift from God. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. Friends are an important aspect of our life, and friendship is a link that individuals love forever, no matter how hard the times are or how old they get.

Today, on the occasion of friendship day, we bring you the BFFs jodi of the television that rules everyone’s heart. From Rubina Dilaik- Keerti Kelkar to Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani; their friendship story will melt your heart.

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi

When it comes to best friends, we can never forget about the Naagin actress Mouni Roy and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress Mandira Bedi. The actresses have been best friends for quite some time now. They are frequently spotted hanging out together and are always supportive of one another.

A few months back Mouni Roy shared some pictures on her Instagram account with her bff Mandira Bedi on her birthday, where she penned down a beautiful note. She wrote, “I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together.”

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rahmani's friendship goes back to the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The two are always seen supporting each other and sharing a lovely sister from another mother's bond. The BFFs are often seen with each other, sometimes making a reel or partying.

A few months back Shivangi Joshi shared a reel of herself and Jannat Zubair dancing and enjoying Jannat's new song on her Instagram account. Shivangi wrote, “You’re killing it @jannatzubair29. Congratulations on your song baby…”

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani

Ektaa Kapoor is regarded as one of the most successful producers of Indian television and movies. Smriti Irani is a former actor and politician. Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani’s friendship goes beyond 18 years. Irani worked with Ektaa Kapoor for about eight years while featuring on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The duo have known each other back before their first TV project.

Although, Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani don’t drop posts on their social media accounts regularly, but they always support each other. Last month, Ektaa Kapoor shared 23 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, to which Smriti Irani replied, “Gratitude for all the good times, for all the love, for the opportunity to shine grateful to an audience that became family”

Rubina Dilaik and Keerti Kelkar

‘Chotti Bahu’ Radhika Shastri aka Rubina Dilaik and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Simar aka Keerti Kelkar have been best friends for more than a decade now. Two months back Rubina posted some pictures on her Instagram account with her friends, captioning “Creative gathering with friends is the new cool…..”

Keerti Kelkar and Rubina Dilaik's friendship is more like a sister-sister bond. Sometimes back, Kelkar posted a photo with Rubina thanking her for her generosity, she wrote, “And this is what I woke up to Ruby, I already told you that I am overwhelmed, thanks for making me feel so so special, thanks for all the efforts, thanks for the thought, and above all thanks for being who you are I love you, Gratitude”

Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta

Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta are the town's new best friends. They've been setting big friendship goals, since quite some time now. Only recently, they returned from their first adventure trip together in March, when they flew to Ooty.

Sumbul and Ulka became close pals while working on a reality game show together. The friendship became stronger over time, and it appears they are now inseparable. A week before, Sumbul posted some pictures and videos on her Instagram account

captivating, “Damnnn ... .can't think of a caption ... .do we really need it? NAHHHHH!!!!”

Pinkvilla wishes you a very Happy Friendship day!

