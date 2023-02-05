‘Haq se mandali’: Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Sumbul Touqueer writes note for her fans

With only a few days remaining before the grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are gearing up to lift the trophy. In the latest episode, the youngest contestant Sumbul Touqeer got evicted from the house. The 19-year-old failed to enter the top six and Karan Johar announced her elimination. Karan Johar told her how proud he is that she came so far at such a young age. With Sumbul out of the house, the contestants left for the grand finale are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The news of Sumbul’s eviction came as a shock to all members. Shiv Thakare, one of the prominent members of mandali always expressed that he considered Sumbul as his little sister and shared that he would miss her in the house. As Sumbul’s name was announced, Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit felt sad and bid her goodbye. However, Sumbul was happy that she was eliminated instead of any other members, and shared, “I’m really happy as I didn’t want Shiv Thakare or MC Stan to be eliminated from the show because of me.”

Soon after Sumbul exited the house, she took to social media to share a note of gratitude for her fans and a series of images from the grand welcome her family planned for her. The background shows ‘Bigg Boss Queen Sumbul’ written in the background with neon lights. The photos show her holding a bouquet and posing with her younger sister and father. See the images here: