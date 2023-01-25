Harsh Goenka claims Shark Tank India 2 judges are running in losses; Here's how Anupam Mittal REACTS

Shark Tank India 2 has become the talk of the town since it started airing, and the new season is grabbing the limelight for the interesting pitches presented by aspiring entrepreneurs. Along with this, the sharks and their perspective towards certain pitches, their arguments, and a lot more are getting highlighted by the viewers. Every episode and unique pitch is also discussed on social media, where netizens share their unfiltered opinion. As we know, the sharks of Shark Tank India 2 are reputed business owners of top companies, but now their business is making noise on social media after a tweet went viral. Anupam Mittal reacts to Harsh Goenka's tweet:

Recently, Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the data that indicated that Shark Tank India 2 judges Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain are suffering loss. The data showed that, except for Aman Gupta, all sharks' businesses are running at a loss. Sharing this data, Harsh Goenka wrote, "I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. 1 But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding."

Check out Harsh Goenka's tweet here-

This tweet created an uproar on the internet and netizens raised several questions regarding the sharks business. Now, Anupam Mittal has finally reacted to Harsh Goenka's tweet and took to his Twitter handle to share his statement. Anupam wrote, "I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do."

Check out Anupam Mittal's tweet here-

Apart from Harsh Goenka, a LinkedIn post by author Ankit Uttam detailed how the companies run by these sharks are drowning in losses and hence, they are not qualified enough to give reasonable advice to new entrepreneurs. Shark Tank India 2: Speaking about Shark Tank India season 2, it is judged by Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Hosted by Rahul Dua, it premiered on January 2, and airs on Sony TV and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

