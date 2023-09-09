Harsh Rajput takes on negative lead in Teri Meri Doriyaann

Harsh Rajput has played many characters on Indian television and has enticed the fans with lots of elements in his characters. Many fans will remember him through supernatural shows like Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, Pichashini, etc. Earlier in a conversation with Pinkvilla, he mentioned why he is inclined towards this particular genre when it comes to television and he replied that this genre tests his creative ability and the liberty to try something challenging.

Now, the actor is all set to be part of another show Teri Meri Doriyaann which has just started. The actor will be seen playing a negative role in the show. The actor didn't reveal much about his character but gave a lot of details about the role.

Harsh Rajput's Character to break Sahiba and Angad's love story

The actor is about to enter the show Teri Meri Dooriyaan as a negative character. The actor told Times of India: "Yes, I will soon start shooting for the show. I am glad I got this opportunity because the show has connected well with the masses. It has a good storyline. won't be able to share much on the character. shooting, I will get more clarity."

He continues by saying that after Pischachini, "I was hoping to land a good project. A few days ago, I was partying with my boy gang for a friend-friend's birthday. And that's when I received the good news about getting confirmed for the show."

Teri Meri Doriyaann Plot

In the current track of the show, both Angad and Saiba start to have feelings for one another but can't confess their love to each other. There are lots of misunderstandings happening between them. The family's life takes an unexpected twist when Monga's sister enters their lives. The characters share a great chemistry but with Harsh character, a new twist might test their bond.

Apart from the Pishachini, Harsh Rajput has also been part of many shows like Hilter Didi, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and many others.

