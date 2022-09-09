Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod to Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqueer: Onscreen couples who were rumoured to be dating

Television stars devote maximum hours of their day to shooting for their daily soap for 5-6 days a week. As they spend maximum time on the set, the actors tend to get comfortable with their co-actors, which is translated on the screens in the form of their chemistry. Several fan clubs of the shows and the lead pair start shipping them on social media and also post edited videos of their scenes. The fans' love for their favourite duo is so intense at times that they wish for them to date in real life too, and thus, this leads to rumours of them dating each other in real life too. There have been many such couples who've been linked with each other, let's take a look: Harshad Chopda - Pranali Rathod

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are seen in the longest-running television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu and Akshara. They look amazing together and are tagged as #AbhRa. There have been many instances on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar where their behaviour towards each other led viewers to speculate if there's something brewing offscreen. Fahmaan Khan - Sumbul Touqueer

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqueer were the lead couple of the show, Imlie and they became solid friends while working together on the show. However, reports about them dating each other kept cropping up after seeing their comfort level with each other and their chemistry. Both Sumbul and Fahmaan quashed this rumour in a sassy manner. She posted a clip of him from the show and captioned it, "Fahmaan Khan you are a firecracker. Kya perform kiya hai meri jaaannnn!!!! I love your paagalpan towards your craft. Proud of you my just friend." His response to this message was, "Aray wah just friend aaj tareef pe tareef. Thank you so much (sic)." The emphasis on 'just friend' laid all rumours to rest. Parth Samthaan - Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were seen in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag and Prerna. They too made for a beautiful onscreen pair and fans shipped them as #AnuPre. Their names got linked to each other and were called #PaRica. Shaheer Sheikh - Erica Fernandes



Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are known as #Devakshi for their characters Dev and Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Their chemistry won people's hearts and this led to rumours of them dating each other, which held no truth. Manish Raisinghan - Avika Gor



Fans went a bit too far while linking these two co-actors, Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor. They worked together in Sasural Simar Ka and rumours of them dating started doing the rounds back then. There was a rumour that they have a child together. Avika addressed this rumour in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan. She said, "The rumours were baseless. It's impossible! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child hidden somewhere)." Shivangi Joshi - Mohsin Khan

