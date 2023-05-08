Harshad Chopda to Pranali Rathod; Find out the real age of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television screens. The show has been one of the longest-running daily soaps and receives immense love from fans. From its engaging plot to sudden twists and turns, the show has hooked the audience's attention and manages to entertain them. It has witnessed several generation leaps wherein new actors stepped in and took the baton to make the show even more successful. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not only delivers content but also connected with the viewers on an emotional level by portraying larger-than-life weddings and occasions.

Initially, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles, and they essayed the role of Akshara and Naitik, respectively. Later after the generation leap, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan stepped in to play the lead and essayed the role of Naira and Kartik. At present, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles who play Abhimanyu and Akshara. In the show, we have seen these actors' characters growing from a daughter to a grandmother and from a son to a grandfather. But did you know the real age of these actors who essayed such various roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Here's the real age of popular actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod (Akshara) - 26-year-old

Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu) - 39-year-old

Jay Soni (Abhinav) - 36-year-old

Karishma Sawant (Arohi) - 25-year-old

Abeer Singh Godhwani (Kairav) - 35-year-old

Shivangi Joshi (Naira) - 24-year-old

Mohsin Khan (Kartik) - 31-year-old

Hina Khan (Akshara) - 35-year-old

Karan Mehra (Naitik) - 40-year-old

About the current plot:

In the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was seen that Manjari and others discover the truth about Abhir that he is Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) son. Now in the upcoming episodes of the show, it will be seen that Abhimanyu and Akshara will against each other for Abhimanyu's custody. It will be now interesting to see who gets Abhir's custody. These special episodes will air today, May 8. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

