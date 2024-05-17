Harshad Chopda, the handsome hunk of Television, celebrates his 41st birthday today (May 17). Known for his charming personality and impressive acting prowess, Harshad has gained a massive fan following and stardom over the years. Every time he appeared on screen, his performance was widely applauded by the audience.

Harshad's on-screen chemistry will his female co-actors also received immense love from the viewers. The actor has a social media account and enjoys 4 million followers on his Instagram handle. However, Harshad Chopda doesn't frequently share everything about his personal and professional life on social media.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor believes in keeping his life private which makes it difficult for his fans to know everything about his personality. So, considering his birthday and massive fan following, we thought of testing Harshad Chopda's fans' admiration for him.

Pinkvilla brings you an interesting quiz based on the actor's personal and professional life. You can take up the quiz and test your knowledge about your favorite Harshad Chopda.

Here's Harshad Chopda's birthday quiz:

About Harshad Chopda's professional life:

On Television, Harshad Chopda was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor played Abhimanyu Birla and won hearts with his performance. In the show, Harshad was paired with Pranali Rathod. Harshad and Pranali bid farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the show underwent a 20-year leap.

Apart from this, Harshad has been a part of several other shows like Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Harshad Chopda a very Happy Birthday!

