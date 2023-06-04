Harshad Chopda's remuneration per episode on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will raise your eyebrows; Check out

Harshad Chopda, a dashing and skilled actor, has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With his remarkable performances in various shows, he has gained the admiration of the audience. Harshad's exceptional talent and captivating appearance have garnered him a large fan base. Currently, the actor is busy portraying the role of Abhimanyu in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show is one of the highest-ranking daily soaps on Television.

The actor stars opposite Pranali Rathod, and their onscreen chemistry is loved by their fans. Pranali and Harshad are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. Harshad has gained a huge fan following and is loved immensely by female fans for his talent and charming looks. Along with Pranali and Harshad, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles.

Harshad Chopda fees per episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda, known for his portrayal of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, commands a substantial fee per episode due to his remarkable acting skills and high demand. As per a Bollywood Life report, the talented actor charges an impressive amount of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per episode for his role in the show. Yes, you read it right! Hence, it proves that Harshad is among the bankable actor in the showbiz world. His success and demand in the industry are a testament to his talent and hard work.

Harshad Chopda's professional life:

Harshad Chopda marked his debut in the industry with Left Right Left and won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Cadet Ali Baig. He was referred to as ‘Usool Bhai’ in the show, as his character was righteous. He then starred in numerous popular shows such as Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda to Pranali Rathod; Find out the real age of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors