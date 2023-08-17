Has Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt given her nod for Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by superstar Salman Khan, came to an end on a great note. Elvish Yadav was declared the winner, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up. Among them, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt secured their spots in the top 5 contestants. Pooja Bhatt was the first to step out of the top 5. During her stint on this controversial reality show, Pooja openly shared personal anecdotes and also spoke about her extensive professional career. Additionally, she also formed close bond with fellow contestants Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz, and Jad Hadid.

Will Pooja Bhatt participate in Bigg Boss 17:

Following the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show's finalist Pooja Bhatt was asked whether she would participate in the controversial show's upcoming season which is Bigg Boss 17. Commenting about the same, the actress told Etimes TV, "I don’t know. I haven't switched on my phone yet. I’ll go home to my four cats first. Main ghar jaake thodi khamoshi ke saath apne journey ko process karungi. But I never say never in my life. So let’s see." Well, it will be interesting to see whether Pooja Bhatt agrees to participate in the show if she's offered.

Regarding Bigg Boss Season 17, numerous speculations have arisen regarding the contestants of Salman Khan-led show. Reports suggest that Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, as well as participants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 such as Dino James and Arjit Taneja, have received offers for the show. However, there's no official confirmation about this news.

Along with them, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma was offered Bigg Boss 17 by Bigg Boss himself. During one of the episodes, Bigg Boss got into a conversation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants and told Aishwarya that the show will welcome her with open arms. Speaking about the same, Aishwarya had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "It came as a pleasant surprise to me when the voice of Bigg Boss told me that they would welcome me with open arms and open doors. It's not every day that one gets to hear something like this and it happened on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, so that came as a total surprise for me". However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding her participation.

