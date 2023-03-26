Has Jasmin Bhasin dropped out of her Bollywood debut film produced by Vikram Bhatt? Actress spills beans

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is among the most talented and bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress starred in numerous projects and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. A while ago, there were several reports which claimed that Jasmin was all set to make her Bollywood debut in a film produced by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. Her fans were on cloud nine to see the actress spread her magic on the silver screen. However, Jasmin has now dropped out of her Bollywood debut film.

Jasmin Bhasin talks about dropping out from her debut film:

Now in a conversation with ETimes TV, Jasmin Bhasin spilled beans on why she dropped out from her Bollywood debut film which was produced by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said she is new to the industry, and it is just the beginning of her career. Jasmin revealed she has done only one film (Punabi film, Honeymoon) and would like to explore all the genres before committing to one project.

Speaking about her Bollywood debut film, Jasmin stated that she was supposed to do a film produced by Vikram Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. However, things did not work out as planned for Jasmin, as she stated that this untitled film was supposed to be shot while she was doing Honeymoon. But as she was busy with her Punjabi debut film, Honeymoon, this Vikram Bhatt's untitled film got postponed. Jasmin added, "Eventually we reached a stage where I did not have the dates, and the movie was supposed to go on the floor. I just felt it was a sign from the universe that because it kept getting pushed so much for some reason, I should take a step back.”

Jasmin also revealed how Vikram Bhatt reacted to the news of her dropping out of the film. She said that she humbly apologized to the filmmaker and even he agreed to it. Jasmin added that they mutually decided that if it is not working out, and since it’s already been two years, they should let go of it. The actress stated, "Unfortunately, I’m not doing that film, but I’ll always be thankful to Vikram sir for the opportunity."

Speaking about her future plans on entering Bollywood, Jasmin said that she is giving all the auditions and has left no stone unturned to bag an opportunity in Bollywood. She said she has been keeping her hopes high as it is her dream.

On the professional front, Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in a web series titled 'Jab We Matched' which streamed online on Amazon mini TV.

