Has Palak Sindhwani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally achieved her ultimate dream?

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah star Palak Sindhwani, who plays the character of Sonu in the sitcom recently took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures and videos where she is seen doing skydiving in Spain.

She wrote in the caption: “Chasing dreams and making memories...” Through the post, it seemed that Palak has an unquestionable passion for adventure sports.

Palak Sindhwani, an immensely talented actress, is also a passionate traveler. She frequently shares pictures on social media of her traveling around the world with friends and family.

Take a look at Palak Sindhwani’s post

Palak Sindhwani look stunning in skydiving costume

Palak Sindhwani looks absolutely adorable in the series of pictures wearing a yellow color skydiving costume. The actor looked quite excited in the video and it did not seem as if she was scared or nervous before or during the skydive.

Despite the demanding schedule of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a show that has consistently maintained high TRP ratings, Palak manages to carve out time for travel, family, and self-care.

Her recent posts highlight how she is fulfilling her bucket list wishes and creating cherished memories.

Fans reaction on Palak Sindhwani’s post

Palak Sindhwani is very active on social media and receives positive feedback from her fans on every post. Recently, she shared pictures and videos of her skydiving experience, and fans flooded the comment section with love. They complimented her appearance in the skydiving outfit and expressed their wishes for her continued success and brightness in life.

Advertisement

Palak Sindhwani’s stint on television

Palak Sindhwani, born on April 11, 1998, in the small town of Manasa, Madhya Pradesh, is an Indian actress and influencer. She is widely recognized for her role as Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide, also known as Sonu, in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Before gaining fame through this role, Palak appeared in various television commercials for notable brands such as Google, HP, Amul, and ICICI. She also featured in the web series Hostages, directed by Sudhir Mishra, and starred in the short film The Bar for Hamaramovies.

In addition to her acting career, Palak has experience working as a director's assistant and has assisted in several casting projects. She is also a trained classical dancer.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda enjoys vacation in Switzerland with his loved ones; see PIC