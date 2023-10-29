Have Krushna Abhishek and Govinda sorted their differences? The Kapil Sharma Show fame shares old dancing video

Bollywood star Govinda's relationship with his nephew comedian-actor, Krushna Abhishek, has often been in the headlines. It has been several years since both have not been on good terms with each other due to several misunderstandings. Although both often shared their thoughts about solving their differences, there hasn't been any news of their patch-up. However, Krushna Abhishek's recent Instagram post is worth watching as he has shared a throwback dancing video with his uncle.

Krushna Abhishek drops throwback dance video with Govinda

Just a few hours ago, Krushna Abhishek shared a new video on his social media handle. In this clip, the Kapil Sharma Show fame is seen shaking a leg on the song Bade Miya Chote Miya with his uncle and superstar Govinda. The two are seen decked up in stylish blazers as they perform together. In the audience, we can see Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja and actor Rajiv Adatia enjoying Govinda and Krushna's performance.

Sharing this throwback video, Krushna wrote, "Isse better video nahi ho sakta stage on fire mama has always been an inspiration real life bade miya chote miya #govinda #krushna."

Watch Krushna Abhishek's video here-

As soon as Krushna shared this post, fans and celebs flooded the comments section and hailed Krushna and Govinda's bond. Bhakhtyar M Irani wrote, "@govinda_herono1 he was he is and will be my hero num 1 always...ii still remember in a reality show which krushna and I did .Anil Kapoor sir was the judge ..and he asked me who is your fav hero ..and I said your numb 2 becoz my hero inum 1 is always Govinda ...what an actor ...what command ...what timing...what a performer...love n respect to the one n only @govinda_herono1 and @krushna30 u just ticked mark one of my bucket list....to dance on stage with govinda once." Gajraj Rao, Aniruddh Dave and others also commented on Krushna's post.

Work-wise, Krushna Abhishek is currently seen hosting the Bigg Buzz where the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 17 and former contestants of the show grace the chat show and share their opinion about the game and the contestants.

