Have Reality TV shows become all about social media followers? Check out netizens’ verdict

Reality TV shows are not a new concept. These days, reality TV shows are now venturing into the OTT space. Roadies, Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and other popular reality TV shows are not just limited to television screens but can be streamed at any time on OTT platforms. These non-scripted television genres are popular among viewers because they allow them to be part of the show. And in the era of social media, this has become even more evident. The power is in the hands of social media users to vote for their favorite contestants, make them go viral, do negative publicity against their rivals, and whatnot. This raises the question- Have reality shows become all about social media followers?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and their social media followers

The most recent example of social media followers influencing Reality TV shows is the Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two finalists were Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, two famous YouTubers. Abhishek, who goes by the name of Fukra Insaan has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, while Elvish, the winner of the season has more than 15 million followers. Recently, in an interview with us, Bebika Dhurve, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 shared how contestants like Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav had an edge over her as they were already famous on social media. She said, “Udhar sab established stars the YouTube and social media ke. Mein toh sabsee gareeb thi. (All established YouTubers and social media influencers were there. I was the poorest)”

Are social media stars the new Reality TV stars?

Social media’s impact on the entertainment sector is enormous. The Reality TV sector has brought features of it to the show to give viewers a new dimension to the viewing experience. They ask viewers to actively engage in discussions about contestants, use certain hashtags, participate in several contests to meet their favorite contestants and other tactics. We recently did a poll asking netizens their opinions on ‘Have Reality TV shows become all about social media followers?’ 74% said ‘Yes, maybe?’ Another 26% said ‘no’.

Besides, introducing social media features to the show, there’s another rising trend- the participation of social media influencers on shows. Previously, Reality TV gave birth to rising stars, but it has changed. Now, social media influencers participate in Reality TV shows and go on to become bigger influencers. These influencers bring with them their existing social media followers which influence the show’s popularity, at the same time, the influencers get a jump start on their TV career. So, it benefits both the show and them. Some also believe that social media influencers participate in these shows only to gain more followers. Well, as social media continues to become an integral part of Reality TV shows, it’s time to see how new patterns of the shows unfold. And we are confident the debate on Reality TV shows becoming all about social media influencers will only continue getting stronger.

