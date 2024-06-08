HC Quashes FIR against Elvish Yadav in Maxtern fight case; orders certain conditions to be followed henceforth; Report

In March this year, Elvish Yadav courted controversy when he beat a fellow YouTuber, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name of Maxtern, at Gurugram. The video of their fight inside a shop went viral and the latter filed an FIR against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. However, after a few days, they resolved the fight and were seen hanging out together. Now, the verdict has come out in the case. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the FIR against Yadav.

Court quashes FIR against Elvish Yadav

According to Live Law, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the FIR against Elvish Yadav with the condition that he and his accomplices should refrain from promoting violence and substance abuse on social media. To quote Justice Anoop Chitkara, “The FIR portrays that the motive for violence was some dispute regarding popularity and content creation in which allegations were leveled against Elvish Yadav and his accomplices.”

He further mentioned, “To ensure similar violent acts are not repeated in the future, that impressionable followers do not get influenced of the misdemeanor exhibited by the accused persons and that the accused are not under the mistaken belief that such instances are taken lightly by the legal system, this court proposes to quash the FIR in question but with imposition of certain condition."

The Court also said, "Such actual use of violence in a society cannot be accepted and needs to be condemned. Media influencers with a considerable audience must be sensitized to the message they impart through their actions to their susceptible followers and exhibit socially responsible behavior."

What happened in the Elvish Yadav vs. Maxtern case?

In a viral video, Elvish was seen entering a shop and beating the YouTuber, Maxtern. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accompanied by a group of men who beat the complainant. The video showed Elvish entering the shop, slapping Thakur, and kicking him brutally.

The victim, Sagar Thakur, claimed in his complaint to Gurugram police that Elvish Yadav had beaten him and his followers. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

Apparently, the victim and Elvish have been having a debate on social media over the last few days. In his defense, Elvish said that Maxtern has been poking him for months and even threatened to harm his parents. On March 7, Elvish tweeted that he wanted to remind Sagar Thakur that the latter lives in Delhi. Following this, Thakur traveled to Gurgaon. He even shared a screenshot of his chat with Elvish on social media, which shows they were scheduled to meet at 12:30 PM.

On March 8, Sagar posted another video where he revealed that Elvish threatened and beat him. He also promised to upload the video of the fight the next morning. Another video showed him explaining the incident in detail. He also talked about the charges he lodged at the police station.

Soon after the incident, the two patched up. Maxtern even appeared in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's music video. Many even said that the entire fight was a publicity stunt to promote the music video.

