'He ghosted me,' Shafaq Naaz SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev for denying their past relationship

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev has been in the headlines owing to his bond with co-contestant Falaq Naazz. Not many know but Avinash was earlier in a relationship with Falaq Naazz's younger sister Shafaq Naaz. However, while talking to a media portal Avinash denied being in a relationship with Shafaq. Now it seems like this didn't go well with Shafaq, who has now reacted to Avinash's claim. In a new interview, Falaq recalled how he and Avinash parted ways earlier and revealed details about their relationship.

Shafaq Naaz talks about her relationship Avinash Sachdev:

While talking to ETimes TV, Shafaq Naaz shared, "It’s disappointing and hurtful. Avinash should have respected the dignity of our relationship and not trivialised my feelings by lying. Being in a relationship is not something to feel ashamed of. Probably, he has dated many people, so our relationship may have slipped his mind, but I remember it clearly since it was my first serious relationship and heartbreak.”

She further revealed how they started dating and how their relationship ended. The Mahabharat actress shared that she and Avinash started dating while shooting for Teri Meri Love Stories 11 years ago. Shafaq revealed that Avinash had recently come out of a lengthy relationship, and they had been a couple for approximately six months. As their relationship progressed, Avinash's communication gradually decreased without any apparent cause. He said, "I assumed he had reconciled with his ex. He ghosted me. Back then, social media wasn't as active, making it easier to keep things under wraps. I can laugh about it today, but back then, it affected me."

Shafaq also mentioned how she reacted to the fact that her sister has become close to her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev. The Chidiya Ghar actress said that she trusts her family and she knows that they won't do anything that will hurt her. Shafaq stated that she has no problem if her sister Falaq Naaz and Avinash remain friends. "I am not so conservative to expect her not to befriend my ex. I am hurt because Avinash has disrespected the integrity of our relationship," concluded Shafaq.

