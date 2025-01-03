He is the only TV personality to have what Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have; GUESS what?

Ashneer Grover, best known for his appearance as a judge on Shark Tank India and as the former co-founder of BharatPe, has achieved a rare feat. He has joined the ranks of Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn by trademarking his name. Read on to know what this means for him.

Ashneer Grover rose to fame as a sharp and outspoken investor on the reality show Shark Tank India. Although he didn’t return to the show, he continues to make headlines for his controversies. This unique legal move of Ashneer Grover was shared on LinkedIn by Aditi Tuteja, a Delhi High Court lawyer specializing in intellectual property rights.

According to Aditi Tuteja’s LinkedIn post, Ashneer Grover has secured his name under class 41 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999. This classification typically includes services related to education, training, and entertainment. By doing this, Grover ensures that his name is legally protected as intellectual property, preventing unauthorized use of his identity.

Trademarking a name is a complex process often associated with celebrities who wish to safeguard their brand. With this move, Ashneer Grover stands alongside big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, who have also taken legal measures to protect their identities.

Advertisement

Trademarking one’s name is more than just a legal formality. It strengthens the individual’s brand identity and can open doors to broader commercial opportunities. In Grover’s case, this decision not only enhances his personal brand but also sets an example for other television personalities and entrepreneurs to follow.

Many netizens joked that he should have trademarked his iconic dialogue, ‘Ye sab doglapan hai.’

Coming to Shark Tank India’s season 4, it is all set to premiere on January 6, 2025. Hosted by Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, it marks the return of previous sharks and some new faces, including Kunal Bahl. Recently, netizens spotted an uncanny resemblance between Bahl and the former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Ritesh Agarwal suit up; Vineeta Singh gives new season a miss