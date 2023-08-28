'He was very possessive,' Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar recalls her past TOXIC relationship

Popular actress Jiya Shankar has been making headlines constantly ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her stint in the controversial reality show was applauded by the viewers. Even after the show, Jiya is seen attending events and is often spotted while doing her daily errands. Recently, Jiya Shankar appeared on Hauterrfly and got into a candid chat. In the interview, she opened up about her dating life and spoke about her past relationship.

Jiya Shankar reveals being in a toxic relationship:

While talking to the host, Jiya Shankar recalled being in a toxic relationship and also revealed what made her walk away from her ex-partner. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said, "There was only one really toxic relationship that I was in. Initially, he did not show me all these traits and then later after a couple of months, when I was in madly love with him. He started to get very possessive in a way like 'Why are you wearing this? Isn't your dress too short?' or 'Why were you talking to that guy?' I was like, 'I am working, I am on a set, he's my co-actor. He is literally playing my brother-in-law'. So I went through a lot of these things."

When asked what made her realize these red flags in a relationship, the Pishachini actress replied, "When my anxiety kicked in. I never knew what was anxiety. I felt that it was like in general feeling anxious about something. I never knew that panic attacks and anxiety were actually a thing until I experienced it. So when this all started, I contacted a psychiatrist as I needed help. That's when I also realised that heartbreak can actually hurt you physically. So I just feel anytime you see this red flag, please get out."

Jiya Shankar's work front

Speaking about her professional commitments, it is reported that Jiya might collaborate with her close friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan for a music video. Jiya and Abhishek formed a close bond during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya even confessed to having feelings for Abhishek and since then their fans have often trended 'AbhiYa' on social media.

